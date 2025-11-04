Tuesday, November 4, 2025
HomeCulture
Culture

Mexican writer Gonzalo Celorio wins Spain’s Cervantes Prize for lifetime achievement in literature

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican writer Gonzalo Celorio
Mexican writer Gonzalo Celorio, 77, won Spanish language literature's top award this week "profound and sustained contributions to the enrichment of Hispanic language and culture." (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro.com)

Mexican novelist and essayist Gonzalo Celorio has won the 2025 Cervantes Prize, the most prestigious award in Spanish‑language literature.

He is being honored for more than half a century of writing that blends memory, erudition and love of language.

Spain’s Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasun, announced the decision Monday in Madrid, calling Celorio’s work “an exceptional literary and intellectual labor that has enriched the language and Hispanic culture.”

The jury praised him for “combining critical lucidity with a narrative sensibility that explores the nuances of identity, sentimental education and loss. His work is simultaneously a memoir of modern Mexico and a mirror of the human condition.”

The prize, which includes a monetary award of 125,000 euros (2.7 million pesos; US $143,570), will be presented April 23, 2026 at the University of Alcalá de Henares by the King and Queen of Spain. The date aligns with the anniversary of Miguel de Cervantes’ burial in 1616, one day after his death.

Celorio, 77, becomes the seventh Mexican to receive the Cervantes Prize — making Mexico the Latin American nation with the most laureates.

He follows Octavio Paz (1981), Carlos Fuentes (1987), Sergio Pitol (2005), José Emilio Pacheco (2009), Elena Poniatowska (2013) and Fernando del Paso (2015) 

The award reaffirms what the writer himself calls the “immense richness” of a language shared by more than 500 million people.

“I receive it with great honor and emotion,” Celorio said. “It honors my literary vocation, my love for the Spanish language and my devotion to Cervantes.”

Born in Mexico City in 1948, Celorio studied Hispanic literature at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), where he has spent his career as professor and dean of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters.

Also an essayist highly regarded for both his narrative and critical work, he currently directs the Mexican Academy of Language and maintains close academic ties with Spain and Cuba.

He is known for novels such as “Amor propio” (“Self-Love”), “Y retiemble en sus centros la tierra” (“And Let the Earth Tremble to its Core”) and “Tres lindas cubanas” (“Three Beautiful Cuban Women”).

A book cover with a woman in a tower and the words Amor propio and Gonzalo Celorio
Celorio first rose to fame with the novela “Amor propio” (“Self Love”). Published in 1992, it recounts three periods in the life of its protagonist, Ramón. (Tusquets Editores)

The first, published in 1992, is often cited as his breakthrough work, establishing him as a strong voice in contemporary Mexican fiction. The latter, from 2006, is an ambitious tale of family history and Cuban-Mexican cultural ties.

His most recent work, a memoir titled “Ese montón de espejos rotos” (“That Pile of Broken Mirrors”), was published just last month in Spanish only. It reflects on a lifetime of reading, teaching and writing — what he has called the “useless but wonderful luxury” of literature.

Celorio has described Mexico’s cultural connection with Spain as “umbilical.”

“We cannot renounce our Hispanic heritage regardless of what may have happened during the Conquest,” he told El Universal. “They would have to perform surgery to remove half of what we are.”

This year’s Cervantes Prize is the 50th edition of the award, the highest honor in Spanish literature and writing, especially works of fiction, poetry and essays.

The three most recent winners were Venezuela’s Rafael Cadenas in 2022, Spain’s Luis Mateo Díez in 2023 and Spain’s Álvaro Pombo in 2024.

Other prominent winners include Peruvian Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa in 1994, Spanish Nobel Prize winner Camilo José Cela in 1995 and Argentine Jorge Luis Borges in 1979 — along with Mexican Nobel Prize winner Paz in 1981 and Fuentes in 1987.

With reports from CNN Español, El País and El Universal

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A collage with a photo of actress Mia Goth in a blue dress with a blue gem necklace, along with sketches of the necklace and other accessories

Archival Tiffany jewels dazzle in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

MND Staff - 0
The cinematic debut of Tiffany's antique collection accentuates del Toro's gothic, Mexican-influenced aesthetic with two centuries of iconic jewelry and craftmanship.
Henequen fields

The ‘green gold’ miners from Korea: A forgotten diaspora

Rosario Bae - 0
Over 1,000 Koreans arrived in Mexico in 1905, the first of what would become an important cultural diaspora in the country.

Day of the Dead in photos: Color and light fill streets and homes as Mexico remembers loved ones lost

MND Staff - 1
From the streets of Mexico City to rural Oaxaca, here's how Mexicans paid their respects to the dead this weekend.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC