Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto has earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Cinematography category for his work on Martin Scorsese’s latest movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

The film earned nine additional nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The 58-year-old from Mexico City will compete against Hoyte Van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”), Robbie Ryan (“Poor Creatures”), Matthew Libatique (“Maestro”), and Edward Lachman (“The Count”).

This year’s Oscar nomination isn’t the first in Prieto’s repertoire. He has received three previous nominations in the Best Cinematography category for his work on “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), “Silence” (2016) and “The Irishman” (2019). The last two were also directed by Martin Scorsese.

Killers of the Flower Moon is Prieto’s fourth consecutive collaboration with Scorsese. Only two other cinematographers, Michael Ballhaus and Robert Richardson, have collaborated on more films with the legendary director.

In a recent interview with A.frame, Prieto said that it is “a joy” to work with Scorsese.

“In the case of cinema, filmmakers try to express something that maybe they can’t explain with words,” Prieto told A.frame. “And if there is anybody that’s a master at those words, in terms of the language of cinema, it’s Scorsese.”

Prieto was also involved in the production of another movie nominated for an Oscar this year in the Best Picture category: “Barbie.”

After finishing his work with Scorsese, Prieto went off to shoot the blockbuster movie in London. “That was a huge transition,” he told A.frame.

According to the newspaper El País, Prieto drew inspiration from the bright pink Bougainvillea flower and Luis Barragán’s architecture.

After working on “Barbie,” Prieto went on to direct a new Netflix film based on the classic Mexican novel by Juan Rulfo, Pedro Páramo. The film will be released in 2024 and will mark Prieto’s directorial debut.

The Oscars will take place in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

With reports from El País and El Financiero