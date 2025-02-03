Hot pink estate designed by Luis Barragán to become a cultural center

Architect Luis Barragán’s famous La Cuadra San Cristóbal estate will be transformed into a cultural center, opening its doors to the public in the fall, the Fundación Fernando Romero has announced.

Mexican architect and philanthropist Fernando Romero is taking on the transformation project via his non-profit foundation, alongside the Egerström family, the original owners of the property. Romero is well known for his mirrored trapezoid Soumaya Museum in Mexico City.

“Our work at the Fundación is driven by the belief that architectural innovation and artistic production can help foster a more just and culturally vibrant world,” Romero said in a statement. “Through a range of programming, we aim to catalyze the power of architecture for the visiting public and celebrate the enduring cultural influence of Luis Barragán.”

Mexican architect Luis Barragán and his protégé Andrés Casillas built La Cuadra San Cristóbal just outside of Mexico City in 1968 as a private residence and equestrian complex. It became one of Barragán’s defining works for its hot-pink façade, geometric design and extensive courtyard.

Barragán is well known for his distinct architectural style, with several properties across Mexico City, including the Capuchin Convent Chapel, his UNESCO-recognized private residence Casa Luis Barragán and the Tetetlán cultural center.

La Cuadra San Cristóbal became widely known to those outside the architecture world following the shooting of a Louis Vuitton editorial campaign published in Vogue in 2016.

Fundación Fernando Romero acquired La Cuadra San Cristóbal in 2024 with the plan of transforming the 6.7-acre estate into an art and architecture destination. The plan includes a timber pavilion designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, a library, a podcast production studio, a multi-purpose event space, a gift shop and a café.

There will also be a permanent exhibition on Barragán’s life and work curated by Jorge Covarrubias, the architect who restored Barragán’s Casa Prieto López and Fuente del Bebedero.

Fundación Romero is also establishing an artist residency program and additional galleries at the property.

During Mexico City Art Week, which runs Feb. 3-9 this year, La Cuadra will be open to a select group of guests and students as part of the Zona Maco art fair to inaugurate its residency program. Serbian conceptual artist and performer Marina Abramović will carry out an “intervention” in the courtyard during the event.

The complex is expected to open to the public in October 2025.

With reports from Elle Décor, The Architect’s Paper and Vogue