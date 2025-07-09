Isaac Hernández debuts as first Mexican principal of the American Ballet Theatre 

Isaac Hernández has made history by becoming the first Mexican to achieve the rank of principal dancer with the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in New York, one of the most prestigious ballet companies in the world.

His debut as a principal dancer on the stage of New York’s Metropolitan Opera House (Met) took place on June 25, performing the role of Albrecht in the classic ballet Giselle, marking a milestone for Mexican and Latin American dance.

“Getting ready for my first summer season with @abtofficial! My show is on

06/25 eve Giselle with @isabellaboylston pic.twitter.com/jqwJTVNxB7 — Isaac Hernández (@IsaacHdezF) June 11, 2025

“This debut isn’t just mine. It belongs to my parents, my family, my teachers,” Hernández said following his debut. “It’s a way to remind the world that excellence can also be born from the backyard of a home. Circumstances shouldn’t determine destiny.”

Hernández, 35, joined the ABT in September 2024, after a period of time with the San Francisco Ballet. His performances at the Met Opera’s summer season, after Giselle, will include The Winter’s Tale (July 2 and 5) with Hee Seo, and Swan Lake (July 14) with Catherine Hurlin.

Many of the dancers he performs with were his classmates at ABT’s summer schools, like his Giselle co-star, Isabella Boylston, whom he has known since they were both 14 years old.

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, in 1990, Hernández began his training at the age of eight in the backyard of his home under the guidance of his father, who was also a dancer. From a young age, he received scholarships to international dance academies and built a distinguished career in world-renowned companies before joining ABT.

Throughout his career, he’s received numerous awards, including the prestigious Prix de Benois de la Danse in 2018.

Hernández’s success has also landed him roles on the silver screen. The Mexican dancer stars alongside Jessica Chastain in the film Dreams, by the Mexican director Michel Franco. The movie premiered at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival and will be released in Mexico in October. In the film, he portrays a young ballet dancer from Mexico who travels to the United States in search of success.

In an interview with news outlet Los Tubos, Hernández said his debut performance at the Met filled him with pride.

“It feels like my entire career, spanning these 35 years, has led me to this moment, and that makes it feel even more special than performing on other stages,” Hernández said. “After coming off stage, I found entire Mexican families who live in the city but were visiting the Met for the first time — all of these made the night very meaningful for me.”

With reports from Nmas, La Jornada and Sin Embargo