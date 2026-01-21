Made in Mexico — By an American ambassador

Dwight Morrow was not the first American ambassador to arrive in Mexico with the

promise of restoring order and protecting U.S. interests. But he was the rare one who

tried to do it without threatening an invasion. A century ago, in the late 1920s, this

Republican lawyer and former J.P. Morgan partner used breakfast diplomacy,

backchannel religious talks, and an early form of cultural soft power to defuse a

commercial crisis, mediate a religious war and help reshape how Mexico appeared in

the American imagination.

Mexico’s unrest, America’s money

To grasp Morrow’s significance, return to Mexico in the 1920s: a country still recovering

from revolution and rewriting the rules of sovereignty. The Constitution of 1917, notably

Article 27 declared that everything above, on and below Mexican soil belonged to the

nation. That principle directly challenged foreign oil concessions awarded during the

Porfirio Díaz era.

By 1920, Mexico was the world’s second-largest oil producer, home to Mexican Eagle (a

Royal Dutch/Shell subsidiary), Jersey Standard and Standard Oil. American and

European investors watched nervously: a nation with shifting politics and a new

constitution looked less like a neighbor and more like a precarious asset.

President Álvaro Obregón offered a stopgap in 1923, recognizing foreign property rights

in exchange for diplomatic recognition. His successor, Plutarco Elías Calles, later

deemed the agreement unconstitutional and issued fresh 50-year exploration permits,

enraging companies that believed their long-term claims had been secured.

Simultaneously, enforcement of Article 130 — curbing the Church’s political

role — sparked the Cristero War, a brutal conflict that drew appeals for U.S. intervention

from clerical networks. Mexico’s domestic battles had become entangled with foreign

business and public opinion.

The outgoing U.S. ambassador, James R. Sheffield, personified a hard line, reflecting

an older, force-first approach to Latin America. When Dwight Morrow, a senior partner

at J.P. Morgan & Co., which held much of Mexico’s US $514 million external debt, was

appointed ambassador in 1927, many Mexicans braced for “dollar diplomacy” in a

diplomatic coat and tails.

Made in Mexico: Dwight Morrow

Watch this video on YouTube

‘Ham and eggs’ diplomacy

Morrow arrived with a different playbook. His strategy rested on three deceptively simple

principles: respect Mexican sovereignty, cultivate genuine personal ties with Mexican

leaders, and recast conflicts as legal problems rather than theatrical confrontations.

American papers nicknamed him “the ham and eggs diplomat” for his routine breakfasts

with President Calles. The label belied the seriousness of those meetings. Over morning coffee, the two men tested ideas, lowered tensions and created a private space

for candid negotiation.

When Calles raised the oil question, Morrow answered not with threats but with a lawyer’s framing: this was “a question of law.” By urging legal channels — Mexican courts and legal process — he enabled Calles to reach a compromise without appearing to capitulate to foreign pressure.

The 1927–28 oil settlement remains contested. In November 1927, Mexico’s Supreme

Court removed time limits on foreign concessions for companies that had undertaken

“positive acts” (drilling, infrastructure) before 1917. Nationalists denounced the decision

as a surrender to foreign interests; Morrow’s supporters hailed it as proof that diplomacy

and law could trump coercion. Historians today offer a nuanced view: Calles was by

then a pragmatic modernizer, and Morrow provided a diplomatic offramp that allowed

him to retreat from unsustainable positions while preserving domestic legitimacy.

Faith, violence and quiet deals

Morrow’s mediation in the Church–State conflict required a subtler touch than oil

diplomacy. In 1927, he joined Calles on a northern tour. It was an image that startled some: an American Protestant banker riding beside an anticlerical revolutionary general. For Calles, the gesture signaled that Morrow was there to enable settlement rather than

dictate terms.

Between 1928 and 1929, Morrow quietly coordinated talks between Vatican envoys and

Mexican officials. The June 1929 “arrangements” did not restore the Church’s

prerevolutionary privileges, but they halted open hostilities: public worship resumed,

priests registered and the Church stepped back from direct political activity while the

state retained legal ownership of ecclesiastical property but allowed effective control

over church life. The deal reduced bloodshed, eased refugee flows and stabilized a

tense border situation. For Morrow, religious pragmatism was crisis management: a

peaceful Mexico was also a secure one.

Soft power, Mexican style

If breakfasts and back channels stabilized politics, Morrow’s most imaginative initiatives

targeted perception. He understood that shaping how Americans viewed Mexico would

be as important as resolving legal disputes. So he turned to spectacle, personalities and

museums to make Mexico legible and attractive to U.S. audiences.

In December 1927, Charles Lindbergh, fresh from his transatlantic triumph, flew to

Mexico at Morrow’s invitation. More than 150,000 people greeted him in Mexico City;

Calles publicly welcomed the aviator. Lindbergh toured Xochimilco, watched Revolution

Day parades and was feted for a week. It was an upbeat counterstory to headlines about

unrest. The visit also yielded a humanizing subplot: Lindbergh met and later married Anne Morrow, the ambassador’s daughter. The romance drew American attention and

softened public perceptions, mixing glamour with diplomacy.

Canonizing “Mexicanness”

Morrow’s cultural diplomacy reached institutional heights in 1930 when the Metropolitan

Museum of Art in New York opened “Mexican Arts,” a sweeping exhibition of roughly

1,300 objects that had debuted months earlier in Mexico City. Backed by the Carnegie

Corporation and the American Federation of Arts, and energetically supported by

Morrow, the show presented pre-Hispanic artifacts alongside colonial works, modern

muralism and popular crafts. Morrow lent pieces from his collection and helped secure

funding.

The exhibition offered a curated argument: Mexico had deep historical roots and a

vibrant contemporary culture. Touring U.S. cities for two years, it helped recast Mexico

in American eyes from a land of uprisings and banditry to a nation with a continuous

civilizational story and modern ambitions. The narrative aligned neatly with Mexico’s

postrevolutionary nationbuilding project — mixing Indigenous and European elements

into a celebratory mestizo identity — while also channeling that narrative through

American tastes.

Rivera, revolution and a banker’s check

Morrow’s most provocative cultural gamble came in paint. In 1929, he commissioned

Diego Rivera’s mural “History of Morelos, Conquest and Revolution” for the Palacio de Hernán Cortés in Cuernavaca. Rivera and Frida Kahlo worked at Casa Mañana, the Morrows’

country home, while completing the fresco, which depicts conquest, exploitation and

peasant uprising with blunt political clarity. That a former J.P. Morgan partner would

finance a fresco criticising colonial domination looks paradoxical — and it was. Mexico’s

Communist Party accused Rivera of selling out; U.S. conservatives fretted that

American funds were underwriting radical art.

Morrow’s logic was pragmatic: supporting Mexican artists, even when their work was

politically charged, signaled respect for Mexico’s cultural autonomy and helped

normalize its government before foreign audiences. A portion of Rivera’s work later

toured U.S. museums, linking Mexican muralism to the American art world.

Elizabeth Morrow’s curated Mexico

Elizabeth Cutter Morrow was no mere hostess. She turned Casa Mañana into a living

display of textiles, ceramics and folk objects, organized exhibitions of Mexican crafts in

the United States and wrote for American audiences about Mexican art. Her aesthetic

smoothed Mexico into a cohesive mestizo image, one appealing and accessible to U.S.

patrons, but which tended to obscure the poverty and marginalization behind many crafts.

Still, her efforts connected artisans with collectors and institutions, institutionalizing a

form of bilateral cultural exchange that endured, however unequal its dynamics.

The shadow of J.P. Morgan

Morrow formally resigned from J.P. Morgan on taking the ambassadorship, but his

banking past mattered. The bank’s role in financing Mexico’s foreign debt and Wall

Street’s interest in Mexican stability gave his appointment immediate market effects:

bond prices rose on news he was taking the post. Morrow was, at bottom, a

businessman in diplomatic guise. He delivered what American capital wanted — manageable debt, protection for oil interests and no sweeping expropriations—yet did so through negotiation that preserved Mexican dignity.

A shared project of modernity

Plutarco Elías Calles was a pragmatic modernizer, not a radical like Zapata or Villa. He

sought to build a postrevolutionary state through schools, infrastructure and a cultural

program that recovered Indigenous pasts and fostered national cohesion. Morrow’s

diplomacy complemented that agenda. By promoting Mexican art and culture in the

United States, he lent international validation to Mexico’s nation-building narrative.

In return, Americans were offered a reassuring story of a neighbor on a path to stability.

Dwight Morrow embodied a paradox. He defended U.S. interests within an unequal

system, but he chose negotiation, legal process and cultural engagement over coercion.

He did not upend the power imbalance between nations, yet his methods reduced

violence and allowed Mexico’s postrevolutionary state to consolidate legitimacy without

the spectacle of foreign intervention.

A century on, Morrow’s tenure offers a practical lesson: diplomacy that respects

sovereignty, leans on law and pairs political negotiation with cultural exchange can

defuse crises and reshape perceptions. That approach does not erase the realities of

power; it simply shows that skillful, respectful engagement can prevent escalation and

open channels for mutual understanding.

In 1927, when military intervention remained conceivable, that was a significant achievement — and one worth remembering whenever international relations risk being reduced to slogans rather than solved through sustained, patient diplomacy.

Maria Meléndez writes for Mexico News Daily in Mexico City.