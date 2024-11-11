Over 1,000 mariachis gather in Mexico City to break world record

On Sunday, over 1,000 mariachi musicians gathered in Mexico City’s Zócalo seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the most mariachis playing simultaneously.

The event, which marked the closure ceremony of the city’s first International Mariachi Congress, gathered over 1,000 mariachis from different cities across the country at Mexico City’s Constitution Plaza, also known as the Zócalo.

En el Zócalo de la #CDMX, mil 112 mariachis cantaron “cielito lindo” para romper el récord mundial que tenía la ciudad de Guadalajara. Además tocaron “el son de la negra” (en el video) y “el Rey”, de mi paisano José Alfredo Jiménez.#mariachi#cdmx #Mexico pic.twitter.com/qsY0oWvtub — Juan Pablo Guerrero (@guerrerojp) November 10, 2024

The previous record of 700 mariachis was set at a 2013 gathering in Guadalajara, the capital city of Jalisco and birthplace of mariachi music. After event organizers submit evidence, it takes Guinness World Records 12 weeks on average to officially confirm a new record.

Playing trumpets, violins and other traditional instruments, the mariachis opened the gathering by playing “El Son de la Negra,” by Mexican composer Blas Galindo in unison.

However, according to news outlet Infobae, it was their performance of “Cielito Lindo” that sought to break the Guinness World Record. To end the lively music display, the entire ensemble played “El Rey.”

An event to preserve and honor mariachi music

In interviews with local media, musicians praised the first edition of the International Mariachi Congress, which aimed to promote Mexico’s iconic music genre among new generations, who some musicians said are losing interest in ranchero music.

“It is important to rescue our music and not let it die,” Alejandro Hernández, a young mariachi musician, told the local newspaper El Sol de México.

Jesús Morales Castro, the main violinist of the mariachi group of the Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH), said that it is an honor to represent Mexico through its music and to safeguard the genre.

Women mariachis also played at the assembly.

Though mariachi groups were originally a male-only genre,female mariachi groups began to appear in the 1950s, the same decade when Mexican women were able to vote for the first time.

“We feel proud that we broke (the record). It is an honor because we are Mexicans,” Aida Juárez, a female mariachi with 20 years of experience, told the Associated Press.

The first edition of the International Mariachi Congress was organized by the Mexico City Chamber of Commerce (Canaco CDMX) in collaboration with the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, the Ministry of Culture and the Mexican Union of Mariachis.

César Cravioto, Mexico City’s Governance Minister, said that local authorities, mariachis and business owners will attempt to break the record again next year.

With reports from Infobae, El Sol de México and Associated Press