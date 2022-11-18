Mexican artists recognized at Latin Grammy Awards

Culture News

The scoop on "the most important night" of the year in Latin music

Las Vegas, Nevada, hosted the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday night. Spanish singer Rosalía took home the most important award of the night (best album), and Uruguayan singer Jorge Drexler won the most awards, taking home six.

Mexican artists also received their share of awards. Marco Antonio Solís, known as El Buki, was recognized as Person of the Year owing to his “talent and perseverance,” and to his globally recognized songs.

“What can I say? My heart is filled with gratitude […] ¡Viva México!” El Buki said after accepting the prize.

Mexican Silvana Estrada, 25, also took home the Best New Artist Award, which she shared with Ángela Álvarez, a 95 year-0ld Cuban artist who fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a singer.

The category of Best Regional Mexican song was given to Edgar Barrera, Matisse and Carin León for the track “Como lo hice yo.”

Among the Mexican artists that performed, Christian Nodal sang alongside Christina Aguilera, pop star Thalia sang one of Marco Antonio Solís’s songs with Luis Fonsi and Laura Pausini and Ángela Aguilar, famous for bringing Regional Mexican Music to youth, also performed the song “En realidad“.

Finally, Chiquis Rivera, daughter of the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, performed along Banda Los Recoditos.

With reports from CNN and Infobae