The 5 Mexican movies that made NYT’s 100 Best of the 21st Century

The New York Times recently released a list of the 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century, and Mexico — or more specifically, Alfonso Cuarón — certainly made its mark. Three Mexican productions made it to the list, in addition to two Hollywood films directed by Cuarón.

The films were ranked based on the criteria of 500 filmmakers, stars and influential film fans. Voters selected movies from the United States, Spain and Japan, among other countries. The list was not limited to one genre — the 100 films include animated movies, documentaries, historical dramas and beyond.

Topping the list is Parasite (2019), a South Korean film directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Here are the Mexican movies that made it to the list.

Pan’s Labyrinth, 2006 (No. 54)

“Pan’s Labyrinth” propelled Director Guillermo del Toro to stardom. A coproduction of Spain and Mexico, the story follows Ofelia, a girl who enters a fantastical world during Franco-era Spain, to escape from the harsh day-to-day of living with her fascist stepfather. “The visually dazzling allegory affirmed del Toro as one of our finest filmmakers today,” the NYT said.

Roma, 2018 (No. 46)

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma” tells the story of Cleo, a young domestic worker of Indigenous origin employed by an upper-class family in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. The film, set in the 1960s, paints a portrait of social hierarchies, inequality and the fundamental — albeit often tragic — role of women in Mexico. “This is Alfonso Cuarón’s film for himself,” the NYT said.

Y tu mamá también, 2002 (No. 18)

“Y tu mamá también,” also directed by Alfonso Cuarón, follows high schoolers Tenoch (Diego Luna) and Julio (Gael García) on a road trip with an older woman. The story explores classism, male friendship, mortality and above all else, lust. “Cuarón shoots sex the way his characters feel it: hot, all-consuming, the weight of the world just off-camera,” the NYT said. “Like youth itself, we stumble out of the film blinking, disoriented, sifting through memories like sand strewn with gold.”

Movies directed by a Mexican director

Voters also included two Hollywood movies directed by Alfonso Cuarón, whom the NYT dubbed “the Mexican virtuoso.”

Gravity, 2013 (No. 97)

“Alfonso Cuarón’s action film is one of the 21st century’s greatest thrill rides,” the NYT said. “Gravity” tells the story of an abandoned astronaut in space who must find her way back to Earth while confronting trauma she has long suppressed.

Children of Men, 2006 (No. 13)

Cuarón’s science fiction drama depicts a global crisis of infertility, where no child has been born for 18 years. The film follows Kee, the only pregnant woman in the world, and Theo, an activist who strives to protect her and her baby from political factions seeking to exploit the child for their own purposes.

What Mexican movies would you add to the Top 100 of the 21st Century? Let us know in the comments.

