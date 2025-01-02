Thursday, January 2, 2025
A gringo guide to Mexican heartthrobs — the must-listen pop stars

James Monack
By James Monack
Luis Miguel's concert presenting his 2024 tour, at the Mexico City Arena.
Passionate, disheartening and melancholy-infused: that's the Mexican pop star modus operandi. Oh, and stunningly good-looking. That too. (Especial/Cuartoscuro)

Michael Jackson, Leif Garrat, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Harry Styles. The list has as many names as the number of posters that have decorated the walls of teenage fans. Sure, some were more talented than others, but here’s the question: how many expats can name one Mexican pop star who was once a teen idol and is now a legend?

It would be easier to name the artists who had hits before they were thirty years old and who faded rather quickly. But how does one go from teenybopper to superstar?

If, freshly moved to Mexico, you want to impress their new native friends, you’ll need to know these three idols who did. Drop these names — along with some song titles — into a cocktail chat and poof: you’re the coolest gringo at the party.

José José

José José - Él (Video Oficial)

If Frank Sinatra invites you to sing a duet, you’re the real deal. While the duet never took place due to contractual obligations, José José, undoubtedly flattered, burst into the pop stratosphere. Later, he repaid the compliment by recording a Spanish version of “New York, New York.”

Perhaps the best way to understand José José is to enjoy the covers that helped make him famous. Remember the “Pina Colada” song? The writer, Rubert Holmes, also wrote another wonderfully cheesy song entitled “Him” in 1980 about a jealous lover. José José, clearly seeing the heartthrobiness, created a Spanish version of equal yearning. Both songs are terrifically swoony and set the stage for a career seemingly aimed at teary adolescent girls.

Person holding a copy of My Life (1982) in its LP version, photographed in 2019.
José José mania. It’s like the Beatles but distinctly Mexican. (Secretaría de Cultura de México/MX MM KARAOKE JOSÉ JOSÉ/Wikimedia Commons)

In a way, José José is the quintessential heartthrob. That is, if the goal is to have audience members sway back and forth and get pissed off that their boyfriends can’t be more like him. Just mention his name at a gathering and women of a certain age and you will get wanting looks in their eyes while men will roll theirs. Classic idol.

  • Nickname: El príncipe de la canción, Mr. Sold Out
  • Comparable Idol: Engelbert Humperdinck 

Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel - "Ahora te puedes marchar" (Video Oficial)

Selling out an 80,000-seat stadium is just another day in the office for Luis Miguel. Ex-girlfriend Mariah Carey stood in awe of his ability to do so. He sold 2.2 million concert tickets… this year. That’s Taylor Swift territory. 

Despite being born in Puerto Rico in 1970, Luis Miguel is now a Mexican citizen. But, if you were to ask for the most romantic boleros ever sung, Luis Miguel’s name would come up. This Puerto Rican is about as Mexican as one can get. 

  • Nickname: El Sol de México
  • Comparable Idol: George Michael

Juan Gabriel

Juan Gabriel - El Noa Noa (En Vivo Desde Bellas Artes, México/ 2013)

To put Juan Gabriel in the category of heartthrob is almost disrespectful. To be sure, he was outrageously handsome in his early years and could easily qualify as a teen idol. Yet, it would be like calling Paul McCartney a former Mop Top or labeling Stevie Wonder “that cute kid from Motown.” Juan Gabriel is, quite simply, a national treasure.  

The main characteristic that differentiates Mr. Gabriel from the other two artists is the fact that he wrote most of his own songs. This hardly disqualifies singers from being idols or heartthrobs. After all, Sinatra didn’t write his own songs.

But for the sake of comparison, José José claimed he was an interpreter of songs and was fortunate to work with talented writers. Luis Miguel wrote just a handful; four or five. Juan Gabriel reportedly wrote 1800 songs, and this puts him in a category that very few can claim company. Paul McCartney, by comparison, has written 1,059 to date.

Juan Gabriel in a 2014 concert at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City
Juan Gabriel reportedly wrote 1800 songs, making him one of the most prolific songwriters in history. (Julio Enriquez/Wikimedia Commons)

His songs, like the others, range from all that Mexican music has to offer with its myriad styles and traditions. But the proof of his command of melody cannot be ignored when hearing his hit “Querida.” Or, for pop sensibilities with a hint of country, his hit about a favorite disco, “Noa Noa” is impossible not sing along. Think “Copacabana” in Spanish and without a story about a guy getting shot.

If there is any doubt about how deeply Mexicans hail this outrageously talented composer, one only needs to watch his overwhelming 2013 performance at Bellas Artes. Afterwards, you won’t want to be a specialist on Mexican music. You will want to be Mexican.

  • Nickname: El Divo de Juárez
  • Comparable Idol: There is only one Juan Gabriel.

Certainly, there are more names that could be added to the list: Alejandro Fernández, Lorenzo Antonio, Jorge Negrete and more. But ask any local over the age of 40 to name the Three Kings of Mexican Pop and more than likely, these are on top of nearly everyone’s list.

How did we do? Leave your suggestions in the comments section and expand all our playlists.

Jimmy Monack is a teacher, photographer and award-winning writer. He profiles interesting people all around the world as well as writing about and photographing rock concerts. He lives in Mexico City. www.jimmymonack.com

