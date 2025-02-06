Mexico City Art Week 2025: A quick guide to this week’s biggest events

Every year in February, the Mexican capital becomes the artistic epicenter of the Americas with the arrival of Mexico City Art Week. A series of events around the metropolis exalt diverse visions and expressions of contemporary art, so being in the right place can present you with a unique experience with art that proposes new ways of looking at the world.



The premier event of the concept we now know as Art Week in Mexico is Zona Maco, celebrating its 21st edition this year. Over the past decade, a wide variety of art events have begun to take place the same week, ranging from large art fairs to smaller independent events.

Zona Maco

Dedicated to contemporary art, this is a space where internationally renowned galleries exhibit works from painting and sculpture to installation, video and new technologies. At the Banamex convention center, visitors have the chance to catch dozens of exhibitions and talks with internationally recognized artists, with a focus on Latin American perspectives.

Dates: Feb. 5 to 9

Location: Centro Banamex, Av. del Conscripto 311, Lomas de Sotelo, Miguel Hidalgo.

Tickets: https://zsonamaco.com/

Salón Acme

This prestigious art platform, created by artists, is celebrating its 11th edition this year. It offers its participants visibility, promotion and dissemination of emerging talent from Mexico and abroad. It includes an open call exhibition in which lesser-known artists have a chance to submit their work and gain international recognition, as well as numerous performances, exhibitions and a book fair. It also features a different region of Mexico every year; this year, the art of Veracruz will be the focus of its regional event.



Dates: Feb. 6 to 9

Location: Gral. Prim 30, Colonia Juárez, Cuahtémoc

Tickets: https://www.salonacme.com/en

Feria Material

For its 11th edition, Feria Material has prepared two floors of the Expo Reforma exhibition space for exceptional works by 70 young Mexican and international galleries. Visitors can enjoy an exciting program of talks, performances and other activities.

Dates: Feb. 6 to 9

Location: Expo Reforma, Morelos 67, Colonia Juárez, Cuauhtémoc.

Tickets: https://material-fair.com/

CLAVO

CLAVO defines itself as “the support of the emerging contemporary art scene in Mexico.” This fair brings together traditional galleries, emerging galleries, publishers, collectors and leading brands.

Dates: Feb. 7 to 9

Location: Antiguo Edificio Escuela de Electricistas, Lisboa 46, Colonia Juárez, Cuauhtémoc borough

Tickets: clavomovimiento.com

BADA

At BADA, visitors connect directly with artists, without any intermediaries involved. Its fifth edition brings together more than 150 independent artists led by Mexican surrealist artist Pedro Friedeberg, the guest of honor. Artists offer at least ten works in small format at a maximum price of 2,500 pesos. Their slogan is, “At BADA, we can all be collectors.”

Dates: Feb. 6 to 9

Location: Garden of the Restaurante Campo Marte (next to the National Auditorium).

Tickets: https://bada.com.mx/



Camila Sánchez Bolaño is a journalist, feminist, bookseller, lecturer, and cultural promoter and is the former Editor in Chief of Newsweek en Español magazine.