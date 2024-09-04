Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Mexico City Zócalo lights up for Independence Day festivities

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Light mosaic of a yellow eagle with a green serpent in its beak standing on a cactus tree, surrounded nearby by historic buildings in Mexico City's main square
To mark Mexico's upcoming Independence Day, the city government unveiled a huge display of several light mosaics Tuesday, featuring patriotic images. The centerpiece is arguably this image of an eagle with a serpent in its beak, Mexico's national symbol. (Government of Mexico City)

Mexico City is set to celebrate the 214th anniversary of Mexico’s independence on Sept. 16 with a series of enormous lighting displays installed at the capital’s Zócalo.

Mexico City’s Minister of Public Works and Services Jesús Esteva explained that the light mosaics for the 2024 national holidays pay tribute to Mexico’s historical memory. 

Drone shot of Mexico City's main square, the Zocalo, lit up with a row of images of Mexican independence and revolutionary figures' faces projected on the Zocalo's buildings, with a lit image of Mexico's national symbol, an eagle with its wings spread displayed over the road into the Zocalo
The display also features illuminated images of major figures in Mexico’s independence and revolutionary history. (Government of Mexico City)

“This year, we have 12 luminous mosaics on tricolor bands,” he said.

The light displays include images of leading historical figures, including Mexico’s father of Independence Miguel Hidalgo, independence movement insurgent Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez, revolutionary leader Emiliano Zapata and Latin America’s first indigenous president, Benito Juárez, amongst others. The Mexica god Quetzalcoatl is also represented. 

But the centerpiece of the light show is a three-dimensional, 16-meter-tall figure of an eagle devouring a snake – one of Mexico’sthree national symbols. 

“Remembering our past reaffirms our national identity and sovereignty,” Mexico City’s mayor Martí Batres said on X along with a video showing clips from the display’s inauguration. 

Buildings in and around the Zócalo have also been decorated with the luminous images, including the Edificio de Gobierno (the capital’s city hall), the Museo Virreinal (the city’s historic city hall), and the Portal de Mercaderes (a space for merchant businesses that has existed since the Spanish colonial era).

Furthermore, lighting displays have been placed at other iconic locations in Mexico City, including Reforma Avenue, Insurgentes Avenue, 20 de Noviembre Avenue and the side street that connects with the nearby Plaza de la República.

Mexico's President Lopez Obrador dressed in a suit and a ceremonial sash in the colors of the Mexican flag, shouting while he holds a flag of Mexico and a ceremonial staff
President López Obrador performing “El Grito” or “The Cry for Independence” during Independence Day festivities in Mexico City’s Zócalo in 2023. (Galo Cañas Rodríguez/Cuartoscuro)

The Ministry of Public Works and Services (Sobse) said that for this year’s display, they used 32,000 colored LED lights, 450 nets measuring  1.5 meters by 1.5 meters and 16,000 meters of glitter, among other items. Powering the display requires 20,000 meters of power cables, the ministry said.

To mark the occasion, Sinaloa’s Banda MS will perform a free concert in the Zócalo after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador performs the traditional Independence Day ceremony, the Grito de Independencia or “cry for independence” — frequently referred to merely as “El Grito” — on the night of Sept. 15. In addition, a Mixe band from Oaxaca will also perform. The whole event will be broadcast on Mexico’s major television stations.

The Grito commemorates the call to Mexicans to take up arms against their colonial Spanish rulers, which was issued in a speech by revolutionary figure and Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla on Sept. 16, 1810 in Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato.

One of Mexico’s Independence Day traditions is that the nation’s sitting president publicly recreates Hidalgo y Costilla’s historic speech from the balcony of the National Palace in the Zócalo, ringing a bell like Father Hidalgo did to gather Mexicans. The president also leads citizens gathered in the Zócalo in exuberant proclamations featuring the names of Mexico’s independence leaders, ending with “Viva Mexico!”

This year’s Grito will be President López Obrador’s last, as President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum takes office in October.

Earlier this year, the president announced that his last public political act before handing over the presidential sash on Oct. 1 to president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum would be his performance of the Grito. López Obrador has vowed to retire from political life to his home in Chiapas after his presidency ends.

He will present the presidential sash — and the reins of power — to Sheinbaum in a traditional inauguration ceremony at the Palacio de San Lázaro, the seat of Congress.

With reports from Chilango and Expansión

