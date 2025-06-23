Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium is named top concert stadium in the world

Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium (formerly known as Foro Sol) has been recognized as the world’s best concert stadium in the 2025 Pollstar Mid-Year Top 50 Worldwide Stadium rankings, in which Mexican venues claimed three of the top five spots.

Pollstar, a leading provider in the entertainment industry, based its rankings on operational data, ticket sales and audience capacity.

Carried out from November 14, 2024 to May 14, 2025, Pollstar’s research found that GNP Seguros Stadium hosted 26 concerts and accumulated US $135.3 million in revenue, surpassing famous venues such as Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The stadium sold over 1.5 million tickets and hosted major stars such as Paul McCartney, Shakira, Metallica, Bruno Mars and Eric Clapton, as well as massive K-pop acts like Twice.

Some upcoming acts include Shakira (returning), Dua Lipa and eight sold-out concerts by Bad Bunny.

According to OCESA, Mexico’s largest live event promoter, the venue’s ranking at the top of the list consolidates Mexico “as a crucial destination for the success of any global tour.”

“GNP Seguros Stadium, with a capacity for 65,000 people, has been a key element of this recognition, thanks to its world-class infrastructure and its history as the epicenter of unforgettable moments for millions of fans,” OCESA said in a statement. The venue had already topped the same ranking in 2022 and 2023.

The stadium, located in the Magdalena Mixhuca sports district of Mexico City, opened as a concert venue in 1993. Then, for years, it also alternated as a baseball stadium, home to the Diablos Rojos de México.

The name change from Foro Sol to Estadio GNP Seguros was officially announced on June 18, 2024, following an agreement between OCESA and GNP Seguros and a major refurbishment.

In addition to the GNP Seguros Stadium, two other Mexican venues made it to the top five best concert stadiums. Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional secured the No. 2 spot with over 1.1 million tickets sold, worth US $67.3 million; and the Auditorio Telmex in Guadalajara came in at No. 4, selling 658,167 tickets, worth US $38.2 million.

With reports from Chilango and Sopitas.com