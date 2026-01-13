Tuesday, January 13, 2026
Mexico claims Guinness World Record for the world’s largest exhibition of embroidery

MND Staff
By MND Staff
embroidery exhibition
The official count for the world's largest embroidery exhibition is 3,106 pieces each made on 15cm X 15cm canvases. (@TuristicoGobPue/X)

Mexico has won a Guinness World Record for hosting the world’s largest exhibition of embroidery and textiles, with artisans from across the nation working to make it happen.

The project brought together embroiderers, artisans and cultural groups from all 31 Mexican states plus Mexico City to promote regional identity and preserve techniques and traditions passed down from generation to generation.

“This exhibition of the world’s largest embroidery and textiles is not just a recognition on paper; it is recognition of an entire country . . . sharing a tapestry — the mosaic of Mexico,” Minister of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez Zamora said at a Mexico City ceremony.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Alfredo Arista explained that validating this official attempt required meeting specific requirements, including a minimum of 2,000 pieces and verification that each one was a legitimate work of textile art. He added that experts reviewed each piece individually to ensure full compliance with the established criteria.

“After this process, I can give the official figure: 3,106 pieces exhibited in the world’s largest embroidery exhibition,” Arista announced. 

​​All the pieces were made on 15-centimeter-by-15-centimeter canvases, using threads of more than four colors and ancestral techniques such as pepenado (an Otomí technique from Ixtenco in Tlaxcala state), pedal loom, backstitch, cross stitch with petatillo, chain stitch and cross stitch, among many others.

The Guinness World Records representative in Latin America, Ingrid Paola Rodríguez, noted that this distinction will turn this exhibition into a “high-impact tourist attraction, capable of generating global media coverage, organic content on social networks and a clear reason to travel.”

The event was attended by artisans who handcrafted the award-winning embroideries. The exhibition is part of a national strategy leading up to the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, held annually in Madrid, Spain. With it, Mexico aims to showcase its cultural, creative and tourist potential to a global audience. 

Meanwhile, the piece will be exhibited in Mexico City until Feb. 1 on the ground floor of the Casa Miguel Alemán at the Los Pinos Cultural Complex, the facility that served as the presidential residence until 2018.

With reports from Infobae

