Do you often feel moved by what you encounter in Mexico? Then read this

British poet, musician and inveterate traveler Neil Graham has spent time all over southeastern Mexico, from Yucatán to Oaxaca, observing its landscapes, talking to its people and feeling the rhythms of daily life among Mexicans in cities and small towns.

When he agreed to share some of his poetry about Mexico with us, we immediately said yes, pleased also that it came as a package deal with art by Mexican photographer and visual creator Andrea Quintero Olivas, whose work captures her country at times with stark realism and at times with dreamlike beauty. If you have spent any extended amount of time here in Mexico, you’ll find below words and images that will seem at once both familiar and new, views of the unseen. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.

Acatzingo: Dreamfields

Its dusty brown frame blends with the ochre wall

Allowing the desolate plains to stretch into the room

A cadre of horses rush the ground

Brown, black and white

Their twitching muscular legs like pistons

Working their riderless bodies

Running from or to somewhere.

At a cantina by a highway

A young man and young woman sit

While truck drivers drink micheladas and play cards in the baking November heat.

Thank you for taking me here, it’s beautiful.

It’s not a problem, not many people like you come here.

An abandoned capilla stands confused above the town

Its contents pristine behind the rusting town limit sign –

ACATZINGO.

Why not?

People think it’s unsafe.

Why?

Because of robberies. But they only happen on the highway. At night.

The Picos de Orizaba encircle the town and shimmer in the mirage of the road which sleeps beneath the charge of giant trucks.

Would you live here always?

I want to live in a place with human rights.

Where would you go?

I love Mexico.

They lift their beer glasses from a wooden table

Etched with names, obscenities and PALESTINA LIBRE.

What have you been doing since I last saw you?

Working. I work seven days a week. But I did go to Dreamfields. There were many famous DJs.

Would you like to be famous?

I don’t think like that.

The light wanes and truck engines neigh as they rush past the quiet steadiness of their conversation.

What does your father do?

He makes car parts.

And your brother?

Same. A lot of men work with machines here.

He’s young to be a father.

Maybe.

What is his tattoo?

Quetzacoatl. It’s getting dark. We should get you to your bus.

The blood orange sun bleeds its last light over the silent prairies of Puebla and then Morelos

He sees it as a god from his bus window and sleeps and wakes and dreams and wakes to find himself in

ACATZINGO

Beneath the painting of the horses on the plains.

San Cristobel de las Casas: Barrio Cuxtitali

The rain’s soft patter cleans the silence off the cobbled streets

Then two women in shaggy black wool skirts

Laugh joyfully

Joking in tzotzil

While coke bottles hum in the fridges of makeshift tiendas.

Mist stretches over the mountains like the creeping hands of a sky-god clutching the jungle for purchase

To look over the town at two thousand feet.

The women laugh louder.

A stray dog lifts its muzzle to stare blankly down the undulating roads

He gives up his search and rests his head over the curb

Nearby, a cross stands solitary beneath a spider’s web of telephone wires.

The women still laughing.

Sun breaks through the grey mist and illuminates an ascendent white cloud

A hummingbird flits between my sternum and my skull

And I walk home

With my eggs and tuna cans

Smiling.

Puerto Escondido: El Faro

On the headland

Tall and watchful

Like a father

There is a lighthouse –

In mourning

He sees it now in the evening fade

Silhouetted in the curve of the bay

By a burning crimson throb of light

Rimmed with orange

Dimming into pink

Then blue –

Colossal clouds like dancing edifices

Above the smooth hollow of air

Which holds the floor of vapour –

Beneath

An ocean waits on the horizon

And sends crashing waves to Zicatela

Place of large thorns

The spume of their crests pouncing on the sand –

The disfigured face of a town still evolving

As if resisting the tide of development

Aching to stay hidden

With half-built homes

And tourist hotels

Staring out at the Pacific –

Pacific

Peaceful

Like a giant whose only threat comes from its enormity

Its indifference –

Peaceful

Safe on the sand

Like la escondida

Who escaped her captors there –

He sits

Beneath the cupped hands

Of a drowning fishermen

An octopus aiding

The tragic swells of the ocean –

He’s safely hidden

The value of obscurity

Cleansing his memory –

He walks back along on the promenade

And sees young lovers

And exiled hippies

And Zapotec

And Mixtec

And Chatino

Cautiously coalescing

Blending in obscurity

Hidden from a turning world

Guarded by the lighthouse

That sends ships away from the shore –

No more coffee to be taken to sea

100 years on

From a small fishing village

The thousands grow

All seeking to hide in its twilight.

Valladolid: Cenote Zaci

Her feet grip the edge of a high promontory

Carved out of rock

She looks over

And the translucent-blue eye looks back at her.

She pauses

Her heart beat in her ears

She jumps

And she floats in air

As if suspended by a millennia of history

Which unravels like spools of tape

Fluttering like bird’s wings

In reverse –

The morning dirt road

Elevated by a bridge

Glimpsing the canopy of jungle

From window to horizon –

Sleepy men on smartphones –

Mayan history told in Spanish

The elongated skulls of demi-gods

The kings who never left their temples –

The palimpsest of time

Lifting each structure

From the previous

To when an asteroid ruptured the earth

And porous rock dissolved in acid rain

Connecting underworlds.

She begins to fall

And the clock spins forward

She meets herself

As her feet hit the water

And she sinks

Into Xibalba.

Her body rises to the surface

Her eyes open

And she is in the Church of San Servicio

With the Virgin of Guadalupe wearing a huipil

Eating ceviche

With shrimp brought from the Caribbean sea

Where flamingoes pound the sand for sea-worms

As the sunlight coruscates the countless ripples of the water.

Oaxaca: Xoloitzcuintli

Just a traveller here

Dragging my feet in haggard boots

Through the streets of Oaxaca de Juarez.

The sierra darkens with the dogs

Howling, snarling and barking

Inaugurating the ceremony of darkness.

The electric lights of street lamps

Kindle the skulled black faces of children

With plastic tubs for treats.

Rapid and febrile music begins to play

A frenzied chorus pierces the night sky

And families gather round graves to raise the dead.

Drunk on the fevered joy

The ghoulish mockery of

Day

Night

Life

Death

The thought curated banks of reason erode in a river of colours

And I swim in a consciousness not my own

Slunk in a street corner sipping on Modelo beer

Forgetting the affronts of a timed world

Where mortality is used to panic minds and scare souls

No –

Mock death

And life

And consort with your deceased

And sway in the abundant joy of brass bands and taco stands

And the oily skeletal swirl of cultures

Colliding

The Zapotec gods

The flowered cemeteries

Gawking strangers

Like me

Howling

Fierce to protect

The macabre masquerade of ecstasy

Where we can disappear into darkness

With everyone.

I wake as if I never went to sleep

The brass bands still playing

The choir of dogs still protecting the streets.

Rosalia and Roberto sit at the breakfast table

Flanked by a sculpture of the last supper and an ofrenda

Listening to mariachi music and watching clouds slip through the mountain pass like ships.

Goodbye friends, thank you

I walk out into Colonia Volcanes

To see a Xoloitzcuintli

Its black eyes looking at me

As if to say

I took you there.

Neil Graham is a songwriter, poet, travel and fiction writer from the UK. His music, going under the moniker Imlac, has gained profound praise; winning multiple awards, performing numerous times on the BBC and being selected to play major UK festivals. Having travelled extensively, he has chosen to relocate to Mexico, having fallen for the country’s beauty.

Andrea Quintero Olivas is a Mexican photographer and visual artist. She has travelled all over the Mexican Republic seeking to capture the essence of her beloved country through her camera lens and artwork.