Renowned Iranian artist Shadi Yousefian exhibiting now in Querétaro

In a stunning new solo show at the Museo de Arte de Querétaro, Iranian artist Shadi Yousefian combines photography and other media in fascinating explorations of the themes of memory, identity and migration. This expansive exhibition, entitled “Memory in Layers,” includes over 100 works of art and is on display now through June 8. It showcases selected pieces spanning 23 years of Yousefian’s career.

Yousefian’s work beautifully reflects the dislocation in her life

Born in Tehran, Iran, in 1978, Yousefian immigrated to the United States at the age of 16. Her work, as highlighted in the eight series represented in “Memory in Layers,” illuminates challenging aspects of contemporary life and universal themes such as dislocation, loss, alienation and reinvention, with a particular focus on cultural identity, socio-political repression, and the immigrant experience.

These themes clearly resonated with guests at the March 7 “Memory in Layers” exhibition opening, where many of the attendees appeared awed by Yousefian’s work.

“Today we’re so used to viewing countless faces photographed flawlessly — and carefully filtered — that seeing the artist’s series of violently, asymmetrically altered self-portraits for me provided a powerful reminder that beauty doesn’t lie in perfection,” said M. Vega, a museum guest. “Shadi’s work is rich in technique, creativity, and emotion — knowing that these artworks are made from small fragments of real photos, letters and diary entries from the artist’s own life is very moving.”

“A tour de force,” agreed another attendee. “Daring, evocative, and simply stunning.”

Antonio Arelle Barquet, the museum’s director, also agrees. “With mastery and a resolute spirit, Yousefian… has achieved a body of work that is intimate and profoundly personal. Now she transforms these expressions into universal declarations of the experiences and memories of human migrations across our planet.”

Connecting her personal experience of migration to the universal

As Yousefian explained, “Much of my work to date reflects my desire to capture and distill some essence of my life as an immigrant and connect it to a more universal experience. My art suggests and builds upon a kind of fragmentation and dissolution but also celebrates the endeavor to reinvent and reconstruct a self in a new social and cultural context.”

In addition, she noted that she sometimes feels unable to adequately express herself through language and therefore uses her art as a vehicle to convey meaning. She sees this as an analogy “to the inability of people to express their true identity due to restrictions and moral codes imposed on them by governments or society.”

Yousefian has exhibited her work throughout the United States and internationally in Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom and Austria. Her works have been acquired for the permanent collections of the Los Angeles County Museum of Arts (LACMA) and the San Diego Museum of Art.

Finding an abundance of inspiration in Mexico

Yousefian embraced the opportunity to exhibit her work at the Museo de Arte de Querétaro because of her love for Mexico. “I admire this country so much for its culture, from its rich and vibrant pre-Hispanic traditions to its progressive and forward-thinking contemporary art scene — and of course for its kind and welcoming people.”

“As an artist, Mexico inspires me in so many ways, one of which is the daring attitude towards color. Another aspect which more directly inspires me,” she continued, “is the modern art and architecture. I’m highly impressed by the variety of modern architectural styles, especially the residential apartments and homes in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Merida.”

“And of course, the variety and number of museums and galleries consistently offering fantastic exhibitions by renowned Mexican and international artists, as well as avant-garde works and art installations by lesser-known contemporary artists, helps me stay connected and up-to-date with the art world.”

“Mexico not only inspires me as an artist but helps me grow and have a more optimistic view on life as a human being. Family is highly valued, even by the younger generation. In Mexico one can still witness a teenager walking hand-in-hand with her grandmother. I also appreciate the supportive attitude of artists here. Instead of the hostile rivalry common in many other places, artists in Mexico are often inspired by each other and enjoy seeing their peers grow and be successful.”

“Memory in Layers” will be on display at the Museo de Arte de Querétaro through June 8. To learn more about Yousefian’s work, visit www.shadiyousefian.com.

Based in San Miguel de Allende, Ann Marie Jackson is a writer and NGO leader who previously worked for the U.S. Department of State. Her award-winning novel “The Broken Hummingbird,” which is set in San Miguel de Allende, came out in October 2023. Ann Marie can be reached through her website, annmariejacksonauthor.com.