Tuesday, June 11, 2024
HomeCulture
Culture

35 pre-Columbian artifacts returned to Mexico by US Department of Homeland Security

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A representative of the Department of Homeland Security and the consul to Mexico in Seattle make a statement about a collection of 35 artifacts recovered from an estate sale in 2023
The artifacts, recovered from an estate sale in Seattle in 2023, are originally from Cintalapa, Chiapas. (inah.gob.mx)

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) returned 35 pre-Columbian archaeological artifacts to Mexico’s government in a ceremony at the Mexican consulate in Seattle on June 5.

The artifacts were recovered from a privately held collection during an estate sale in 2023. 

Ancient artifacts dating back to 100 A.D. found in Seattle to be returned

Godoy acknowledged the significance of the archaeological pieces and the relevance of returning them to their country of origin. He said the artifacts are a testimony to Mexico’s “glorious past,” and a “living reminder of the continuity of [Mexico’s] cultural identity through time.” 

“We are proud to facilitate the return of these important artifacts to Mexico,” he said. “This act underlines our commitment to cultural heritage and international cooperation.” 

International cooperation between the governments of Mexico and the United States facilitated the return of the artifacts. The Mexican Consulate in Seattle, led by the Consul for Protection and Legal Affairs Jorge López, collaborated with the DHS to carry out this effort.

Illegal trafficking of archaeological artifacts has been happening for centuries, the INAH said. To fight it, Mexico’s current administration has prioritized the repatriation of artifacts from abroad through the joint efforts of the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture, with the collaboration of judicial, military, customs and foreign affairs agencies. 

From 2018 through March 2023, Mexico had repatriated a total of 11,505 archaeological artifacts from around the world. This year, Mexico has retrieved 30 artifacts from Los Angeles and 22 from Philadelphia.  

Still, some significant historial objects from Mexico remain in collections abroad, like the penacho de Moctezuma in Vienna, a headdress of quetzal feathers that is believed to have belonged to the Mexica emperor. Others include the Florentine Codex, published in Tlatelolco by friar Bernardino de Sahagún; and the Cospi Codex, written before the Spanish conquest and containing scientific knowledge shared by Mexico’s Indigenous people.

Both codices are currently held in libraries in Italy. 

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
An impressive amount of archaeological findings have been uncovered near Section 7 of the Maya Train, which runs between Chetumal, Quintana Roo, and Escárcega, Campeche.

Archaeologists reveal findings at 26 ancient Maya burials found in Campeche

MND Staff - 0
The archaeologists made the discoveries in an area of Campeche that had no previous record of extensive Maya settlements.
Calle y Poché

5 Mexican LGBTQ+ authors to enjoy this Pride Month

Camila Sánchez Bolaño - 4
With June in full swing, why not try adding these Mexican (and Latino) LGBTQ+ authors to your bookshelf?
Matryoshkas

Matryoshkas & Mariachi: The Eastern Europeans of Mexico City

Monica Belot - 2
Amidst war in the region, groups from an array of countries in Eastern Europe have fled to Mexico for a better life.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC