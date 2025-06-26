Thursday, June 26, 2025
HomeCulture
CultureGulf Coast

Rain fails to dampen spirits as Carnival kicks off in Veracruz

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A carnival queen dances in an elaborate starfish costume
The weeklong Veracruz Carnival begins today with the Children's Parade and Burning of the Bad Humor. (Victoria Razo/Cuartoscuro)

The Veracruz Carnival, one of Mexico’s most iconic and vibrant festivals, begins today, ushering in a week of music, parades and cultural celebration despite significant changes prompted by recent heavy rains.

Festivities are beginning Thursday at 5:30 p.m. with the Children’s Parade along the waterfront in the city of Veracruz, followed by the symbolic Burning of Bad Humor at 8:30 p.m. in the city’s Zócalo, aka Plaza de las Armas.

A woman with a long torch sets light to a giant effigy of an angry sun
In the traditional Burning of the Bad Humor, festival-goers burn the effigy representing something negative — in this case, “heat” — to drive out bad energy before party begins in earnest. (Paty Lobeira/Facebook)

The highly anticipated event, which marked its 100th anniversary last year, always opens with the burning of a figure symbolizing misfortune, “to eliminate negativity and welcome the celebration with renewed joy and a positive attitude.”

The Veracruz Carnival is said to be the second largest in Mexico behind Mazatlán.

Running through July 2, this year’s version will see major adjustments after authorities moved all large-scale concerts from the open-air Malecón Macroplaza in Veracruz city to the World Trade Center about 10 kilometers away in Boca del Río.

“For security and logistical reasons, the stage set up in the Malecón’s Macroplaza began to be removed Tuesday morning,” Mayor Patricia Lobeira announced this week. “Now, large-scale events will be moved to the [World Trade Center], a covered space that will allow the festivities to continue despite the weather,” Mayor Patricia Lobeira announced.

Dancers in pink fringe costumes at the Veracruz Carnival
Dancers follow parade floats at the 2022 Veracruz Carnival. (Victoria Razo/Cuartoscuro)

After today, all parades will start at 5:00 p.m. — one hour earlier than originally planned — to avoid evening storms.

The coastal region of Veracruz, including the city of Veracruz, has experienced significantly above-average rainfall for June — including more than 300 millimeters (about 12 inches) of rain over a recent seven-day period, making it one of the wettest areas in Mexico in that span.

Friday’s schedule includes the coronation of Queen Adriana Fonseca and the Royal Court, followed by the festival’s first concert, by Juan Luis Guerra at the World Trade Center. Guerra, a Dominican renowned for popularizing merengue and bachata worldwide, has three Grammy Awards and 28 Latin Grammys, making him one of the most awarded and best-selling Latin artists of all time.

The other major concerts will be performed by Latin pop and reggaeton star Manuel Turizo of  Colombia on Saturday, and Los Ángeles Azules, a Mexican musical group known for its romantic cumbia songs on Sunday.

Admission to the concerts is free, but with a capacity of 10,640 at the World Trade Center, only those with access wristbands will be admitted, according to the mayor.

But then again, he added, “Even if you don’t have a wristband, you can get in; they’re free concerts.”

Juan Luis Guerra sings with a band at sunset in front of palm trees
Headlining the musical component of the carnival will be the celebrated merengue and bachata star Juan Luis Guerra. (Juan Luis Guerra)

Starting on Saturday, there will be four major parades over four days.

The list of grand marshals includes Peruvian-Italian reality star and former footballer Nicola Porcella, Mexican influencer Paolita Suárez, and Venezuelan actor and singer Daniel Elbittar.

The charismatic Porcella achieved widespread fame in Latin America as “El Novio de México” due to his participation and second-place finish on the hit reality show “La casa de los famosos México.”

There will also be music and entertainment at alternate venues such as Zamora Park and Álvaro Obregón Park before the festival concludes on Wednesday with the annual “Burial of Juan Carnaval.”

The Veracruz Carnival, which went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, claims an “uninterrupted” annual history that now dates back 101 years.

In 2022, the festival was switched to the early summer from its traditional dates in February — 40 days before Semana Santa, the week leading up to Easter — to generate better attendance.

City officials, business leaders and organizers have voiced support for a return to February, which is expected to occur in 2026.

With reports from Imagen del Veracruz, El Sol de México and UnoTV

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A woman with outstretched arms

Spiritual tourism in Mexico: Are the rituals really ancient?

Andrea Fischer - 4
Are Mexico's litany of "ceremonial experiences" actually real, or are they a creative way to part tourists from their hard-earned money?
Tim Burton's "The Labyrinth" is an immersive installation with 28 themed rooms where visitors can view over 200 of the director’s original works.

Director Tim Burton tours Mexico City highlights ahead of ‘The Labyrinth’ exhibit opening

MND Staff - 1
The director of Beetlejuice and Edward Scissorhands visited Xochimilco, saw a Lucha Libre match and gave a masterclass in a cemetery during a tour to celebrate the arrival of the traveling exhibit "The Labyrinth" in Mexico City.
stadium at night

Mexico City’s GNP Seguros Stadium is named top concert stadium in the world

MND Staff - 1
In case there were any doubts about Mexico's prominence in the megaconcert industry, three of the top five stadiums in Pollstar's most recent ranking are in Mexico, including No. 1.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC