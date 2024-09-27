Thursday, September 26, 2024
HomeCulture
CultureGulf Coast

17-year-old student from Veracruz wins Global Student Prize 2024

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Mexican student Ángela Elena Olazarán poses for a photo with graphics of robots in the background
Ángela Elena Olazarán won the award for an AI medical program she created for use in remote Indigenous communities. (Gobierno de México)

A 17-year-old Mexican student from Veracruz who created a program that diagnoses diseases using artificial intelligence is the winner of this year’s Global Student Prize from Chegg.org.

Ángela Elena Olazarán Laureano, who hails from Papantla de Olarte, Veracruz, was presented the award in New York this week during the United Nations’ General Assembly. The US $100,000 prize recognizes exceptional students who have made significant contributions to their communities, education and society.

Among the more than 11,000 applications and nominations received from 176 countries around the world, the list was narrowed down to a top 50. After that was further pared down to the top 10 finalists, Olazarán was selected by the judges as the winner.

Her project is called Ixtlilton, a virtual medical assistant that can currently diagnose 21 diseases through a series of questions.

Named after a healing deity from Aztec mythology, Ixtlilton is designed for use in Indigenous communities, as it supports both Spanish and the native Tutunakú language.

This makes it accessible to people in remote regions of Veracruz, where marginalized communities have struggled with a shortage of doctors and accessible medical facilities — a common problem throughout rural Mexico.

Mexican student Ángela Olazarán receives a trophy for winning the Global Student Prize on top of a New York skyscraper
Olazarán receives her prize from Chegg CEO Nathan Schultz in New York. (Chegg/X)

From Olazarán’s home municipality of Papantla, for example, “certain communities must travel over an hour to reach the closest medical facility,” she said.

But Ixtlilton can help people determine whether they need medical attention without being forced to travel a long distance.

In addition, Ixtlilton can function without an internet connection once downloaded. That’s a crucial feature in a country where only 56% of the rural population has access to the internet, according to the newspaper El Universal.

A student of Information Technology Engineering and Digital Business at Anáhuac University in Veracruz, Olazarán developed the program with doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olazarán reportedly plans to use her US $100,000 award to create and install a STEM classroom in Veracruz.

This initiative aligns with her ongoing efforts to advocate for the inclusion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in her home state and beyond — including a “compelling speech” she delivered at the United Nations this week “addressing the lack of equal opportunities for women in #STEM,” Chegg.org wrote. “She emphasized that women’s voices and contributions must be heard if we’re going to tackle today’s challenges.”

In the past, she has spoken before the Mexican Senate and participated in a NASA conference on AI and space education.

“Across Latin America, she’s inspiring young changemakers — especially women — to break barriers and lead in science and tech,” Chegg.org wrote on the social media site X.

Even before winning this award, Olazarán was making marks as an outstanding student.

In 2022, she won the STEM Talent Award at the National Student Awards, beating out more than 1,400 high school and college students from all over Mexico. A year later, she earned two silver medals at the RoboRAVE World Championships, which included students from around the globe.

“Students like Ángela are leading the way in solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Nathan Schultz, CEO of Chegg. “Her commitment to innovation and her efforts to make a difference are truly remarkable.”

The Global Student Prize was launched in 2021 by Chegg.org, in partnership with the Varkey Foundation, as a sister award to the Global Teacher Prize. Chegg.org is a branch of Chegg, a for-profit educational technology company.

A month ago, Shanni Valeria Mora, 16, and Rosa Mendoza Sosa, 17, of Oaxaca also won a prominent international award, the Stockholm Junior Water Prize’s diploma of excellence.

During a huge water conference in Sweden, they were acknowledged for creating a filtration system that turned wastewater from textile dyeing into water for irrigation in their community of Teotitlán del Valle, Oaxaca.

With reports from El Universal, Imagen de Veracruz and Latinus

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Dancers on a stage

International Cervantino Festival to highlight Brazil and Oaxaca this year

MND Staff - 0
The long-running festival celebrates music and high art from across Mexico and the Latin world, bringing together musicians and actors alike.
Many of the artifacts that Mexico has recovered are thanks to a federal government task force that works with local authorities abroad to seek judicial redress and halt auctions in major cities.

Mexico repatriated over 14,000 archaeological artifacts during AMLO’s term

MND Staff - 0
The #MiPatrimonioNoSeVende campaign, launched in 2021 by Mexico's Culture Ministry, has helped to retrieve 14,048 pieces of cultural heritage.
Father Baxin of Santa Ana church in Soconusco, Veracruz, stood in the back of a pick-up truck sprinkling holy water along federal Highway 180.

Priest blesses Veracruz highway with holy water to ward off road accidents

MND Staff - 0
Several Facebook users responded to the ceremony suggesting that other highways could be blessed — or just repaved.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC