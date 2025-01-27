What to expect during Chinese New Year 2025 in Mexico City

Mexico City is a city of dragons — and at no time is it more obvious than during Chinese New Year. Some of them come in the form of a feathered serpent with lavish emerald scales; others have fangs, claws and long mustaches. Though you might not spot them soaring the skies — you guessed it, pollution is to blame — these beasts inhabit the capital’s Barrio Chino, in the riotously chaotic heart of the Historic Center.

Nestled between the crowded blocks of Calle Dolores, Barrio Chino is the country’s busiest Chinatown. Although its exact year of foundation is uncertain, merchants and artisans found themselves a home in the San Juan Moyotlan neighborhood around the 1930s. Ever since then, classic moon cakes and bao buns have been baked in the capital and the annual celebration of the Chinese New Year has taken place there — even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest census statistics for the capital show that over 30,000 Chinese migrants live here. In search of better job opportunities and a taste of freedom, Chinese migration to the capital has continued for generations. In 2024 alone, the Mexican government issued over 5,000 temporary residency visas to Chinese immigrants. This year, Mexico expects to issue even more.

Why is the snake the animal for the 2025 Chinese horoscope?

The Chinese New Year does not have a fixed date. On the contrary, it is celebrated during the last week of January or the first of February, when an energetic cycle comes to an end. Following the Buddhist tale, this horoscope follows a 12-year lunar cycle, meaning that each animal will have an entire year every 12 years. Moreover, this horoscope considers 5 natural elements: Fire, Metal, Earth, Water and Wood. These elements not only affect a person’s destiny but also make the universe and its creatures constantly cycle. As per this year’s celestial arrangement, an entire generation influenced by the Wood Snake will come to be in 2025.

At the beginning of time, ancient legend says that the Jade Emperor summoned every species on his land to his palace. However, only 12 of them heeded his call: a pig, a dog, a rooster, a monkey, a sheep, a horse, a snake, a dragon, a rabbit, a tiger, an ox and a rat.

Así se vive el Año Nuevo Chino en la CDMX

Watch this video on YouTube

To those who came to him, the Emperor granted them that each year be named in their honor. To set the order, he suggested that a race be held. And so, the Chinese horoscope was born. Some historians suggest this horoscope was first arranged during the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220 CE). However, other sources believe it is as ancient as China herself. Ever since then, say Chinese mystics, the lunar calendar follows these 12 sacred animals, who influence those born under their sign.

For those born under the snake, explains the South China Morning Post, “money or wealth will come easy […] in the new lunar year.” With powers of divination and other dark mysteries, they carry the heritage of goddess Nüwa, the mother and creator of the Universe, and prefer not to rely on other people. A future of growth and stability awaits babies born in 2025. Following the lunar cycle, the year of the Wood Snake will end on Feb. 16, 2026.

The Wood Snake in the land of Quetzalcóatl

If they are not a native Mandarin speaker, everyone is a foreigner in Mexico City’s Chinatown. However, local merchants welcome anybody who is willing to participate or just curious about their traditions. Dressed in red and gold, Barrio Chino will host the Chinese New Year 2025 festivities.

However, the grand Dragon and Lions Parade will be held in Centro Nacional de las Artes (Cenart), which will collaborate with the Chinese Embassy in Mexico to display “traditional dances, wushu/Kungfu [demonstrations], traditional music, Hanfu catwalk, cosplay and shadow theatre,” the institution wrote in an Instagram post.

Thousands of visitors flood the capital’s Chinatown during the Chinese New Year, looking to have a taste of the boisterous festivities: from trying traditional street food or high-end cuisine to displays of martial arts and circus, both Cenart and Calle Dolores become a sight to be seen during the last week of January.

Even though these two locations — and all of their activities — are family-friendly, if you’re planning on going with little children, beware of the crowds: Barrio Chino can get quite busy during the holidays. Also, try to bring a bottle of water with you, and lots of cash, because Chinese establishments in Mexico City are known not to accept credit cards or transfers. China thrives with the dragon’s roar — but is also wary of all-mighty Quetzalcóatl and his people.

When to go: Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where to go: Two locations

Barrio Chino (Chinatown), 06050, Historic Center

Cenart: Av. Río Churubusco 79, Country Club Churubusco, Coyoacán, 04210 Ciudad de México, CDMX

Cost: All these activities are free, both in Chinatown and Cenart.

Andrea Fischer [link to profile] is an editor for Mexico News Daily. She has edited and written for National Geographic en Español and Muy Interesante México, and continues to advocate for anything that screams science. Or yoga. Or both.