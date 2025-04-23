The Home Depot is coming to San Miguel de Allende

Retail giant The Home Depot has announced it will open three stores in the Bajío state of Guanajuato, including one in San Miguel de Allende.

With a US $61 million investment, new stores will also be located in León and the city of Guanajuato. According to a company statement, the San Miguel store will open in 2026, while the stores in León and Guanajuato are set to open the following year.

The Home Depot currently operates five stores in Guanajuato in the cities of León, Salamanca, Celaya and Irapuato, employing a total of 500 people. With the new locations, the company expects to create 300 direct jobs and 1,200 indirect jobs.

The investment in central Mexico is part of The Home Depot Mexico’s ambitious growth plan, which includes the opening of 25 new stores in the country over the next four years, requiring a total estimated investment of $1.3 billion.

State and municipal officials attended the store announcement, held on Tuesday in San Miguel de Allende, including Guanajuato Governor Libia García Muñoz Ledo, and San Miguel Mayor Mauricio Trejo.

“We thank The Home Depot for this investment that creates jobs and opens up opportunities,” Governor García said. “This project reaffirms [Home Depot’s] commitment to sustainability, to the communities where it operates and confirms that Guanajuato is a reliable state to invest in.”

Since its arrival in the state in 2003, The Home Depot has held 286 volunteer days, donated more than 42 million pesos in construction supplies (US $2.1 million) and improved the facilities of more than 50 schools through its social responsibility programs.

“With this new investment, The Home Depot strengthens its long-term vision in Mexico, positioning itself as a key player in the country’s positive transformation through decent employment, domestic sourcing and social commitment,” the company said in a statement.

At the end of 2024, the retail company was operating 140 branches across all 32 states of Mexico.

Mexico News Daily