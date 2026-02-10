MND Local: Guadalajara students fight climate change with fungi, Kali Uchis plays Zapopan, Michi Fest and more

While February is often a quiet month, Guadalajara’s metropolitan zone has still got a lot going on. There are concerts ranging from free classical to stadium R&B and reggaeton. Plus February brings Michi Fest to Colonia Americana, a day out you and your cat are sure to enjoy. Read on to find out more.

Students using fungi to create a greener Mexico

PhD students from the Institute of Technology of Monterrey (ITESM)’s Guadalajara campus are on a mission to let Mexicans know how they can grow mushrooms (aka fungi or mycelium) to help create a more waste-free, environmentally friendly Mexico.

The students recently gave a free class for women in Guadalajara at a local health-food store, promising to teach participants how to grow edible mushrooms at home.

Because they’re neither plants nor animals, mushrooms thrive off the nutrients of their surroundings, including plant matter and animal waste. Mushrooms, said the PhD students, can be deployed to solve myriad environmental problems, from soil contamination to pest elimination.

Participants joined with the students leading the class in a hands-on demonstration of how to cultivate mushrooms using the team’s proprietary lab-tested kits. The ITESM students had already experimented with different mushrooms under various conditions in order to “idiot proof” the kits so that even a novice could succeed on their own.

Oyster mushrooms, they told the class, are the easiest mycelium to cultivate.

The PhD students also shared how they’re involved in cutting-edge research at the Carrillo Biorefinery Lab (CBL), a lab on ITESM’s Guadalajara campus.

CBL is the brainchild of Dr. Danay Carrillo, a native of Cuba who came to Guadalajara to complete her doctorate in food science and technology. Now a research professor at El Tec, Dr. Carillo started the lab as a way to encourage the application of biotechnology research to practical, everyday uses.

CBL’s mission is centered on two ambitious goals — reducing hunger and mitigating climate change. How does it play out in the real world?

One CBL project uses mycelium to upcycle agricultural waste into biofuels, to help rural Mexican communities capture value from these materials that would otherwise go unused. In pueblos that might otherwise rely on dirty fossil fuels, this circular process offers an alternative, low-cost energy source that reduces their carbon footprint.

Mushroom cultivation kits are another example. They represent a novel way to repurpose organic waste into a food source with high nutritional value (yes, mushrooms have protein!) and low environmental impact relative to meat. Plus, oyster mushrooms taste amazing when sauteed with a little olive oil, garlic and parsley.

Kali Uchis’ “Sincerely” tour stops in Zapopan

Two-time Grammy nominee Kali Uchis is touring Mexico in support of her latest album, “Sincerely,” and will be making a stop in Zapopan on February 22.

Born Karly-Marina Loaiza in Virginia, Kali Uchis was raised in her parents’ native Colombia before violence forced them to flee back to the U.S. in 2000.

Though her career is still young, Uchis has already achieved a rare troika for a musician — a devoted fan base, critical acclaim (she’s been nominated for Grammys twice) and the admiration of fellow artists: In recent years, she’s performed with musicians Snoop Dogg, Gorillaz, Tyler the Creator and Bootsy Collins.

Uchis’ irresistible, bilingual 2020 banger “Telepatía” — from her second album, “Sin Miedo” — catapulted her to next-level stardom.

Befitting her upbringing, Uchis sings in both English and Spanish. Her musical style defies easy categorization, effortlessly blending soul, bossa nova, Cumbia, reggaeton, and pop – with her sultry, jazzy vocals providing the magic.

Date: Feb. 22, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Location: Auditorio Telmex, Av. Obreros de Cananea 747, Industrial Los Belenes, 45157 Zapopan.

Cost: Available through Ticketmaster or secondary ticket sellers.

Michi Fest GDL: A must-see event for felinophiles

Urbane, young Tapatios and little old ladies have at least one thing in common: They adore their cats.

If you can relate, the upcoming Michi Fest (michi means “kitty” or “pussycat” in Spanish) is something you won’t want to miss.

The event will feature exhibitors of cat products as well as advocates for responsible adoptions, vaccinations, and sterilization. There’ll also be feline-related talks, raffles, live music, DJs, art, food and drinks to complete the experience.

Dates: Feb. 21 and 22 1–8 p.m.

Location: Vía Libertad, Colonias 221, Colonia Americana, Guadalajara.

Cost: Free admission and pet-friendly.

Free concerts at the ex-Convento del Carmen

Throughout February, the Ex-Convento del Carmen is opening its doors for a new edition of Musical Tuesdays, a free concert series in Higinio Ruvalcaba Hall that features classical, choral and international music in a gorgeous setting.

If you’ve never visited, Ex Convento de Carmen is a well-preserved 17th-century former convent located in Guadalajara’s historic center. It now houses an art gallery. Its baroque architecture, with its intricate arched interiors and a serene courtyard, creates an unforgettable atmosphere for live music. These concerts are organized by the Jalisco Ministry of Culture.

Dates: Feb. 17 and 24, 7:30 p.m.

Location: Ex Convento del Carmen, Higinio Ruvalcaba Hall, Av. Juárez 638, Colonia Centro, Guadalajara

Cost: Free admission. Find out details about specific events here.