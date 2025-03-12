Puerto Vallarta’s popular malecón to see major upgrades this year

Puerto Vallarta’s boardwalk, better known by its Spanish name malecón, will soon undergo renovations, the Public Works Adjudication Committee for Jalisco announced on Monday.

During Monday’s session, Mayor Luis Munguía voiced his support for improvements to the popular malecón, a source of pride for local residents of the famous Pacific Coast destination.

The project’s goal is to create a more attractive and safer space for visitors, Munguía said. The plans include the renovation of curbs, seawall cleaning, and the installation of prefabricated benches.

Around 2.6 million tourists visited Puerto Vallarta in the first seven months of 2024, and the mile-long malecón is beloved by residents and tourists alike.

The Public Works Adjudication Committee recently completed improvements to the malecón, including the replacement of 35 traditional lamps with LED technology, infrastructure repairs and a thorough cleaning, all aimed at enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency, the municipal government shared on its Facebook site.

More improvements in the pipeline

In January, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced plans to build a new 140-meter-long pier near Hotel Rosita on the Puerto Vallarta malecón.

The project is expected to cost 430 million pesos (US $21.3 million), according to Lemus. It will feature a canopy with a metal structure and steel mesh, pedestrian and stage lighting, outdoor seating and a large viewing platform.

Lemus expressed his vision of a more standardized image for Vallarta’s future.

“We want the people of Puerto Vallarta, the historic center, to have a standardized urban image,” Lemus said. “That is, for the entire town of Vallarta to be seen as those of us in my generation who grew up here remember it — all white, tiled, with all the houses the same, not as it is today, where some are one color, others another. We want to standardize the entire image and encourage many more tourists.”

Several piers have recently been completed along Jalisco’s coast, including in Quimixto, Punta Pérula, Melaque and Boca de Tomatlán.

The state government plans to construct more piers along the coast in Mismaloya, Las Peñas, Yelapa, Chimo, Bahía de Tehuamixtle and Bahía de Navidad.

With reports from NoticiasPV, El Occidental and El Economista