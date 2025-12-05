What’s on in Guadalajara in December

We’ve made it to the end of the year. And to wrap up 2025, Guadalajara has some exciting events in store to help celebrate the holidays. From the popular Christmas-themed park Navidalia to a Santa race and classical concerts featuring seasonal music, there’s enough to keep the spirit of the holiday alive throughout the month.

Happy Holidays!

The Nutcracker Ballet

The Russian State Ballet Mari-El will return to Guadalajara with the staple Christmas production of “The Nutcracker.” The ballet is headed by director Konstantin Ivanov, former principal dancer of the Bolshoi Theatre and a key figure in the artistic development of ballet. The company boasts over 50 years of history in Russia and has been successfully performing in Mexico and other countries for approximately 15 years.

Date: Dec. 4

Location: Teatro Galerías, Av. Lapizlázuli 3445, Victoria, Zapopan.

Cost: Starting at 650 pesos

Visit a winter wonderland

We might not have Christmas markets in Mexico, but we have Navidalia, an immersive holiday-themed park that combines worldwide Christmas traditions with Mexican heritage.

Expect four Christmas-themed worlds, including Mexican posada, Nordic World, European World and Middle Eastern World, each with a different atmosphere and representative food and shows related to its region. The star show is “Canticorum,” featuring a live orchestra and a chorus that performs Christmas carols and music in several languages.

Dates: Dec. 5-30

Location: Ávila Camacho Park, opposite Plaza Patria, Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Cost: From 390 pesos

Run Santa Run

If you’re hoping to stay fit during the holidays, the Run Santa Run race is for you. This competition is a fun, family-friendly race where participants run in Santa Claus or elven costumes for a distance of 1k, 5k or 10k. Expect music, entertainment and photos with Santa!

Date: Dec. 7

Location: Parque Metropolitano, Av. Beethoven 5800 Col. La Estancia, Zapopan.

Cost: Children’s kit: 400 pesos. Adult kit: 450 pesos

Harry Potter Symphony

Calling all Harry Potter film fans! Don’t miss a live orchestral tribute to the saga featuring the whimsical compositions of John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat, who provided the music for the film series.

Date: Dec. 11

Location: Teatro Galerías, Av. Lapizlázuli 3445, Victoria, Zapopan.

Cost: Starting at 650 pesos

Home Alone movie screening with a live orchestra

Fans of film and music won’t want to miss the screening of Home Alone, one of the most beloved classic movies of the season. Accompanying the film will be a live orchestra featuring over 30 musicians performing John Williams’ iconic score.

Date: Dec. 13

Location: Teatro José Pablo Moncayo, Av. Central Guillermo González Camarena 375, Residencial Poniente, Zapopan.

Cost: Starting at 500 pesos

Candlelight Christmas Carols

Get immersed in a nostalgic holiday atmosphere at a Candlelight Christmas Carols concert. The magical evening will take you on a musical trip featuring classics like “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” to contemporary pop songs like “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee or the iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey.

Dates: Dec. 19 and 20

Location: Gran Casa Xalisco, Calle Nicolás Régules 61, Mexicaltzingo, Guadalajara.

Cost: Starting at 615 pesos.

Hear the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra

The Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra’s final performances of 2025 will soon come to an end. So, if you haven’t experienced one of their concerts yet, this is your chance. The last program will be conducted by Catherine Larsen-Maguire, with piano soloist Luigi Borzillo. The works performed include Dorothy Howell (“Lamia”), Edvard Grieg (“Piano Concerto in A minor”) and Ralph Vaughan Williams (“Symphony No. 2”).

Dates: Dec. 4 and 7

Location: Teatro Degollado, Calle Degollado S/N, Zona Centro, Guadalajara.

Cost: From 100 pesos at the box office.

Esencia Española Teatro Degollado

Have a taste of Spain in Mexico at the cultural event “Spanish Essence,” a concert celebrating Spanish culture. The event will be divided into two parts: “Andalusian Soul,” which features drama, flamenco and Spanish folklore; and “Zarzuela Gems,” showcasing the best of the lyrical genre. The event will also feature the Jalisco State Band and Choir.

Date: Dec. 3

Location: Teatro Degollado, Calle Degollado S/N, Zona Centro, Guadalajara.

Cost: Starting at 100 pesos

Mexican Folkloric Gala

Those living in the Chapala Ribera will be able to experience an authentic Mexican dance show dubbed “Al Son de Mi Tierra.” The event will feature the group ensemble Los Decanos del Grupo Folklórico de la Universidad de Guadalajara, founded in 1991 by dancers and former dancers of the company.

The show will celebrate the cultural richness and tradition of Mexico with representative dances from Guerrero, Yucatán, Nayarit, Veracruz and Jalisco.

Date: Dec. 7

Location: Centro para la Cultura y las Artes de la Ribera

Cost: Starting at 200 pesos

Gabriela Solis is a Mexican lawyer turned full-time writer. She was born and raised in Guadalajara and covers business, culture, lifestyle and travel for Mexico News Daily. You can follow her lifestyle blog Dunas y Palmeras.