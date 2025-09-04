What’s on in San Miguel de Allende in September?

September is the most joyful and festive month of the year in San Miguel! Not only does the city celebrate the “Grito de Independencia” and all the patriotic holidays, but also its Patron Saint, Archangel Michael, on September 29 — the biggest and most important festival for San Miguel. Get ready to enjoy lively streets, music, noise, and lots of fireworks at every hour. Be part of this great celebration and don’t miss the best events.

Art Walk

The traditional Art Walk at Fábrica La Aurora will take place on Saturday, September 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. Don’t miss a magical afternoon surrounded by art, music, wine, and great artists.

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 5–7 p.m.

Location: Fábrica La Aurora

Cost: Free

Mariachi Opera Concert

Before the Independence Day celebrations, Mariachi Internacional Los Camperos joins Operísima México singers to bring you a magical fusion of mariachi and opera. Get ready for an unforgettable evening under the musical and stage direction of Maestro Rogelio Riojas-Nicolasco and Maestra Eréndira Gordillo. This concert promises a sonic journey that will move the audience deeply, combining operatic drama with Mexican passion.

Date: Friday, September 12, 2025, 7 p.m.

Location: Casa Europa México, San Francisco #23, Centro

Cost: 550 pesos

La Sal de la Tierra

The passionate repertoire of Spanish classical dance, united with the intensity of flamenco, gives life to this show designed to touch the audience’s heart. Patricia Linares, dancer and choreographer, has invited Juan Rosas Ávila (guitarist), Silvia Cruz “La Chivi” (singer), and dancers Beatriz Aguilar and Sally Avigdor to create this beautiful performance, suitable for all audiences.

Date: Friday, September 5, 2025, 6–7:30 p.m.

Location: Teatro Santa Ana

Cost: 500 pesos

Carrera de la Conspiración (Conspiracy Race)

As part of the patriotic celebrations, the 70th Conspiracy Race will be held through San Miguel’s main streets, starting from the Jardín Principal and covering several landmarks before finishing at the Municipal Palace. Every year, thousands of locals participate in this over 4 km race. Winners receive a trophy and are chosen to run in the Symbolic Race on September 15, carrying the torch of the insurgency. Register at the COMUDE offices (Carretera San Miguel de Allende – Dr. Mora, Palmita de Landeta), from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025, afternoon

Location: Jardín Principal, Centro

Cost: Free

Carrera Simbólica (Symbolic Race)

The Symbolic Race continues from the Conspiracy Race. It starts at noon in downtown Querétaro and arrives at San Miguel’s downtown just before the Independence Day shout, recalling how revolutionary Ignacio Pérez rode from Querétaro to San Miguel to alert Ignacio Allende, starting Mexico’s independence. Runners relay the insurgent torch along the route as a symbol of independence.

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:59 p.m.

Location: Salida a Querétaro, San Francisco, Jardín Principal

Cost: Free

Independence Day Shout

On the night of September 15, every corner of Mexico celebrates the “Grito de Independencia.” The mayor or governor takes the lead, standing on the municipal palace balcony and delivers the call, shouting the names of the independence heroes. The crowd answers “¡Viva!” Afterwards, bells ring, fireworks erupt, music plays, and people wave the Mexican flag with pride. Though the actual “Grito de Dolores” happened early on September 16, since 1845 it’s been celebrated the night before for convenience — a tradition long preceding President Porfirio Díaz.

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025, 11 p.m.

Location: Jardín Principal

Cost: Free

Alborada Review

The Alborada is San Miguel’s most important celebration, held for about 100 years. Traditionally, on the early morning of September 29 (or the last Saturday of September), residents of the city’s oldest neighborhoods gather at the main garden to sing “Las Mañanitas” to Archangel Michael. People walk from their neighborhoods carrying large, colorful paper stars and dance to band music. Since not everyone can get up early for the main event, a “review” is held a week before at 5 p.m., allowing everyone to see and learn about it.

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025, 5 p.m.

Location: Calzada de la Aurora, Salida a Querétaro, and Calzada de la Estación

Cost: Free

La Alborada

This is the big day. Starting on the Friday night, people celebrate in their neighborhoods with music, food, and joy. Around 3 a.m., residents walk, dance, and set off fireworks en route to the Jardín Principal. When they arrive, ceremonies and more fireworks continue; at 4 a.m., bells sound in San Miguel’s parish church and fireworks last for an hour. The festival originated with workers at the old Fábrica la Aurora, adapting traditions from the Hércules neighborhood in Querétaro, making large paper stars for the occasion. It’s a deeply rooted tradition — the city’s most important celebration.

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025, early morning

Location: Jardín Principal

Cost: Free

Entrada de los Xúchiles

As part of Archangel Michael’s festival, the parade of xúchiles (pre-Hispanic dancers) winds through city streets. See deep Mexico in this parade full of traditional costumes and native rhythms — perfect for amazing photographs.

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 5 p.m.

Location: Centro

Cost: Free

San Miguel de Allende Fair

Between the patronal and Archangel Michael’s festivals, the San Miguel de Allende Fair takes place in the upper part of the city. Enjoy rides, Mexican snacks, circus acts, live music, dance, and joyful moments with family.

Date: Late September and early October

Location: Road to Dr. Mora

Cost: 25 pesos

María Ruiz is the Director of Digital Marketing at Mexico News Daily. She enjoys photographing her hometown of San Miguel de Allende in her spare time.