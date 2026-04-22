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MEXICO CITY — The office of President Claudia Sheinbaum has released what officials are describing as a full accounting of expenses incurred during her state visit to Barcelona, Spain, this week. The document, reviewed by this publication, raises several questions — none of which concern overspending.

For comparison, a single Air Force One flight hour costs approximately US $200,000. The U.S. presidential motorcade — known as “The Beast” — requires advance teams, Secret Service coordination, cargo aircraft, and a support convoy that, sources confirm, does not fit in the overhead bin.

Sheinbaum’s total expenditure represents approximately 0.005% of the comparable U.S. trip cost, a figure her communications team has not promoted, possibly because they are still processing it themselves.

The president has now flown economy class three times since taking office — to the G20 in Rio, the G7 in Canada, and now Barcelona — each time generating international coverage, each time at a cost that would not cover a single hour of the aircraft required to generate that coverage.

At press time, Sheinbaum had completed her meetings, requested an Uber Pool to the airport, and was understood to be at the return gate, boarding group three.

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