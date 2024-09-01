20 cravings you didn’t know you had — and where to satisfy them in Mexico City

I’ve always been the beneficiary — or victim — of strong cravings, and with them the uncanny (and dangerous) ability to somehow pinpoint exactly what will satisfy them in the moment. As a recent transplant to the gastronomic wonderland known as Mexico City, the cravings have evolved and doubled in their frequency and need for scrumptiousness. Fortunately, in a city where even the most critical gourmand can find their perfect culinary match, satisfying these whims is a delightful treasure hunt.

As a wise fellow foodie once whispered to me over mezcal, “In Mexico City, friend, it’s not actually about the restaurants — it’s about knowing what to order.” In that spirit, consider this your cheat sheet to this author’s favorite coveted treats in the neighborhood; a curated list of 20 cravings you didn’t know you had — and a few you definitely do. From sweet treats to comfort food and beyond, this is your local map to tasty craving satisfaction in CDMX.

Blueberry Bresaola Pizza at Pizzas Nosferatu

It sounds weird, but trust me on this one: this sweet-savory-tangy creation from Pizzas Nosferatu is the kind of uncommon deliciousness your palate didn’t know it needed.

(Eje 2 Sur 24, Condesa)

Pesto at Saint Panaderia

Saint is widely known for their pastries and breads, but it’s less known for its condiment goodies like their gorgeously green and garlicky pesto. I like to throw it on home-cooked pasta with sauteed zucchini or even use it as a marinade for baked salmon.

(General Benjamín Hill 146, Hipódromo)

Shrimp Cocktail at Ciena

Though it seems simple, a perfect shrimp cocktail is hard to come by. Ciena’s shrimp cocktail isn’t just fresh and succulent — it’s a spectator sport. The ambiance and people-watching at Ciena add an extra layer of enjoyment.

(Alfonso Reyes 101, Condesa)

Shrimp Burrito at Balandra

Balandra is the seafood genius introvert of CDMX: understated, often overlooked, but each dish is an adventure into high-quality, oceanic flavor. Their shrimp burrito is a shining example of this tiny spot’s culinary prowess.

(Tonalá 155, Roma Norte)

Pancakes at Quesería de Mí

These giant, fluffy, buttery stacks at Quesería de Mi are arguably some of the best in CDMX. Satisfy your heart — and clog your arteries, we won’t judge — at this under-the-radar-for-gringos breakfast spot.

(Alfonso Reyes 164, Hipódromo)

Flourless Chocolate Cake at Cancino

Cancino’s flourless, not-overly-sweet chocolate cake is a godsend for the gluten-averse and a mind-blowing revelation for everyone else. I like to get it to go, and pair it with fresh strawberries at home while watching “Love is Blind Mexico.”

(Multiple Locations)

Pozole at Santo Pozole

If you haven’t tried pozole before, you must try Santo Pozole’s. If you have tried pozole before, you definitely need to try Santo Pozole’s. Their hearty bowl is incredibly flavorful and generously loaded with tender meat and veggies. Perfect for a chilly evening.

(Río Pánuco 214, Cuauhtémoc)

Banana Bread at Bó Pastisseria

Panqué de platano is a common sighting on the CDMX food scene, but not everyone gets it right. Bó Pastisseria’s panqué de platano is the approachable queen of banana breads. Moist, buttery and available in two varieties: chocolate chip for the hedonists, walnut for the sophisticates.

(Multiple Locations)

Paella at Bulla

If you’re craving a taste of España, the perfect paella can be found at Bulla. With various locations across the city, Bulla’s menu is a love letter to Spain. The paella I dream about is the version with beef steak, flavored with fragrant saffron and rosemary.

(Multiple Locations)

Chopped Liver at Mendl

For my fellow Ashkenazi Jews — or anyone with good taste — Mendl’s chopped liver on lightly toasted, warm challah is like a hug from your bubbe: comforting, slightly mushy and impossible to resist.

(Citlaltépetl 9, Hipódromo)

Indonesian Chicken Skewers at EnAK

EnAK’s tender chicken skewers take you on a scrumptious mouth-voyage to Indonesia, no visa required. The crunchy peanut sauce alone is worth the trip across town to this tiny eatery.

(Río Atoyac 69, Cuauhtémoc)

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie at Vulevú Bakery

If you’ve ever had the hyped-up Levain Bakery chocolate chip cookies, you’ll know what I’m talking about here. Vulevú Bakery’s chocolate chip walnut cookie is similar: chewy, nutty and generously packed with gooey chocolate chunks. It’s like edible therapy.

(Córdoba 234, Roma Norte)

Bagels at Lepu

Nothing beats an NYC bagel for this former New Yorker — calm down, Montrealers. Bagels Lepu is the best you can get in Mexico City. Whether you’re after a plain, everything or sesame seed bagel, Lepu and its innovative schmears will hit the spot.

(Havre 52, Juárez)

Hot Chocolate at Tout Chocolat

For those chilly moments when you need warming of the tummy and the soul, Tout Chocolat is your go-to. Their high-quality cacao comes in a variety of different percentages, up to 72% cacao content for those who like a more bitter concoction. Don’t forget to add a lightly toasted marshmellow for the ultimate treat.

(Multiple Locations)

Rosetta’s Raisin-Chocolate-Walnut Bread

I know, I know. Rosetta is already on everyone’s radar. But this raisin-chocolate-walnut amalgamation is a lesser-known, must-try of the bakery. It’s breakfast, dessert and snack all rolled into one glorious mini-baguette — the Swiss Army knife of baked goods.

(Multiple Locations)

Oysters at La Docena

La Docena’s oysters are so fresh, you’ll swear you can smell the sea. Perfect for enjoying in a seat at the bar when you’re feeling bougie on a Tuesday afternoon. Order a glass of prosecco if you’re feeling extra bubbly.

(Multiple Locations)

Fried Chicken at Muy Gallito

When you need it, you need it. Muy Gallito’s crispy, juicy fried chicken answers the call. It’s a pleasure that satisfies those deep, crunchy, primal cravings. Whether you go for the classic or something with a spicy kick, you won’t be disappointed.

(Multiple Locations)

Shabu Shabu at Kura

On a rainy or chilly day, nothing hits the spot like a steaming pot of shabu shabu at Kura. This Japanese hot pot dish is not just a meal but an experience– cook your own meat and veggies in two different broth flavors over a fiery portable stove with friends, for this DIY activity.

(Colima 378, Roma Norte)

Shawarma Bowl at La Hummusiya

La Hummusiya’s shawarma is a magic carpet ride for your taste buds. It’s fast, flavorful and so satisfying. Juicy, perfectly seasoned meat is paired with your choice of hummus, salad or roasted veggies. Best for when you’re famished, but also have high standards.

(Av. Tamaulipas 141, Hipódromo)

Yogurt Honey Gelato at Quiero Gelato

Quiero Gelato offers housemade Italian-style gelato in a variety of scrumptious flavors, but the Yogur con Miel flavor is an absolute winner. Tangy marries lightly sweet in a bed of perfectly creamy texture. Enjoy it nestled in a waffle cone while walking along lush Avenida Amsterdam. (Ámsterdam 137, Hipódromo)

Now, the next time your palate demands satisfaction, you know where to turn. At the very least, this is your little black book of flavor, filled with new delights to try. Have you uncovered a divine craving-satisfying treat? Sharing is caring — unless, of course, it’s the last bite. Let us know what your favorites are in the comments below!

Monica Belot is a writer, researcher, strategist and adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she teaches in the Strategic Design & Management Program. Splitting her time between NYC and Mexico City, where she resides with her naughty silver labrador puppy Atlas, Monica writes about topics spanning everything from the human experience to travel and design research. Follow her varied scribbles on Medium at https://medium.com/@monicabelot.