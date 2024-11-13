A chili chocolate martini fit for an ancient Olmec god

The Olmec Dragon wasn’t actually a dragon, of course. He was a ruler, a god-king. People called him “the Olmec Dragon” because he liked the name, and no one dared to argue. He sat on his stone throne, a steaming cup of dark cacao and crushed chilis in his hand, his nightly ritual. The brew was bitter, hot, and powerful, just the way he liked it. Each sip, he felt, brought him closer to the gods.

But lately, the stars had been acting strange. Lights zigzagged across the sky, flickering like the world’s strangest torch procession. He figured the heavens were simply acknowledging him, their chosen leader. As he sipped his drink that night, he noticed a low hum filling the courtyard. Then, a figure appeared — a shimmering, shifting shape, eyes with as many points as the night sky.

“Dragon,” the figure said, its voice somehow echoing and whispering at once. “We have come to judge you.” The Olmec Dragon wasn’t easily rattled. He tightened his grip on the cup and raised his chin. “Judge me? I am the Olmec Dragon, the god-king of these lands. Who are you to judge me?”

The figure tilted its head, almost amused. “Oh, Dragon. We are the ones who gave you this drink — the brew of cacao and chili. Each sip was meant to prepare you to lift your people, to bring them closer to the stars.” It sighed. “And yet, you kept it for yourself.”

The Olmec Dragon blinked, suddenly feeling small. He looked down at his cup, which now seemed heavier, colder. “I thought… it was mine to drink.” The figure’s eyes softened. “No, Dragon. It was meant to be shared, to guide your people. Now, they will find their own way.”

The Olmec Dragon felt himself lift from his throne, weightless. He looked down one last time at his people, moving below like tiny insects, unaware their god-king was leaving. He drifted into the night sky, just another flicker of starlight. In the end, his people would ascend without him — just as the gods intended.

Chili Chocolate Martini Recipe

Ingredients:

1 oz dark chocolate liqueur

1 oz vodka

1 oz cream (or half-and-half for a lighter version)

½ oz chili liqueur (or a pinch of cayenne pepper if chili liqueur is unavailable)

½ oz simple syrup (optional, for added sweetness)

Ice cubes

Cocoa powder or grated chocolate, for garnish

Fresh chili slice or twist of orange peel, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Prepare your glass: Chill a martini glass by filling it with ice water while you prepare the drink. Alternatively, place the glass in the freezer for a few minutes. Mix the drink: In a cocktail shaker, add ice cubes, chocolate liqueur, vodka, cream, chili liqueur (or cayenne pepper), and simple syrup. Shake it up: Shake vigorously for 15-20 seconds until well mixed and cold. Serve: Empty the chilled martini glass of any ice water, then strain the drink into the glass. Garnish: Lightly dust with cocoa powder or grated chocolate on top. Optionally, add a thin slice of fresh chili or a twist of orange peel for extra flair and aroma. Enjoy: Sip slowly and enjoy the balance of chocolate sweetness with the gentle heat from the chili!

Tips:

Adjust heat: If you like it spicier, add a bit more chili liqueur or a small pinch of cayenne.

Extra chocolatey: Drizzle chocolate syrup around the inside of the glass before pouring in the drink for a more decadent chili chocolate martini.

Cheers to an out of this world (wink), spicy, chocolatey treat!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.