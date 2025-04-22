Forget airport chips, candy and coffee: try these 6 great AICM restaurant reccs

Mexico City International Airport (AICM) can be a chaotic place. After all, it’s Latin America’s busiest airport.

Luckily, there are plenty of delicious havens to enjoy a meal here and get away from the hustle and bustle.

The great thing about the restaurants in a cosmopolitan airport like AICM is that you can find high-quality, diverse cuisines at a wide variety of price ranges.

Whether you’re flying in or out of AICM — or killing time during a layover — here are some of my favorite places to eat at the Benito Juárez International Airport.

Enjoy a delicious steak (and more) at La Mansión

La Mansión is so delicious, I once nearly missed a flight because I was still indulging in their delicious cajeta (caramel sauce made with goat’s milk) crepes.

Offering a sophisticated environment away from the airport’s hustle, La Mansión holds its reputation as one of the capital’s top dining chains. Its popularity stems in large part from its staple dish, lomo al limón – thinly sliced steak bathed in a scrumptious lime and butter sauce.

If you’re there for breakfast, try their popular machaca eggs or enchiladas suizas – a great choice for some preflight fuel.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por La Mansión (@lamansion_mx)

Nothing but a thick, juicy steak will do? La Mansión has got you covered. (La Mansion/Instagram)

Locations:

Terminal 2, Domestic Arrivals.

Terminal 1, International Arrivals.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Dine with a runway view at the Hilton AICM

The lounge, bar, and restaurant at the Hilton hotel inside the AICM might be the airport’s best-kept secret.

Offering staple Mexican dishes such as Baja tacos (breaded shrimp and tortilla) and the famous Caesar salad, this quiet, elegant place is the perfect escape from AICM’s noise and crowds. Plus, you can enjoy your meal or a refreshing cocktail with a show – watching airplanes take off and land.

Location:

Terminal 1, up the escalators from Gate 8.

Hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Scratch your sushi itch at Iwashi

Craving Japanese food? The AICM has you covered.

Featuring a sleek sushi bar, Iwashi’s rolls are meant to be savored, making it an ideal spot for travelers with a layover of more than a few hours at AICM.

The restaurant is owned by Mexican Japanese Edo López, founder of Edo Kobayashi Group. With the mission to spread Japanese cuisine throughout the country, his restaurant portfolio includes 15 Japanese restaurants across Mexico and the United States.

From nigiri to maki rolls and salmon bowls, this top-quality Japanese restaurant will make you forget you’re eating at an airport.

Location:



After passing security checks at Terminal 2

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy Argentine steaks at Loma Linda Grill

Loma Linda, Mexico City’s first Argentine steak house, conveniently has multiple branches in the Mexico City airport, in both Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

With a warm and cozy atmosphere, this restaurant serves everything from traditional Argentine cuts to Mexican comfort foods like sopa de fideo and huevos a la Mexicana. Whether you’re stopping there for breakfast, lunch or dinner, Loma Linda will satisfy any craving.

Other must-try dishes include the guacamole, chilaquiles with cecina (dried meat) and the avocado toast.

Locations:

Terminal 1, Gate 21.

Terminal 2, Gates 62 and 66.

Hours: Open 24 hours

Enjoy Spanish cuisine at Tasca Don Quino

It is no secret that Terminal 1 is AICM’s least preferred terminal. However, it is home to a hidden gem that makes any layover there worth it: Spanish restaurant Tasca Don Quino.

Known among locals as “the airport’s tortas place,” this modest corner of the airport offers the perfect preflight quick bite. Their signature torta de jamón, is a favorite of everyone from Mexican celebrities to politicians.

Beyond the well-known tortas, expect to find pinchos (slices of bread with a small portion of food on top) and potato omelettes, served plain or with jamón.

Location:

Terminal 1, Gate B

Hours: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Quick and tasty Mexican fare at El Fogoncito

If you’re short on time between flights, tacos at El Fogoncito should be your go-to.

This beloved taquería is one of Mexico City’s most popular. Famous for having invented the gringa, its restaurants stretch out as far as Costa Rica, Honduras and even China.

Expect to find here classics like tacos al pastor, alambres (tacos with beef, bacon, bell pepper and onion), sopes (small but thick fried masa tortillas with various toppings), chicharrón de queso, quesadillas and more.

Locations:

Three locations at Terminal 2

Four locations at Terminal 1

Hours: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

What are your recommendations for great dining at AICM? Share them with us in the comments below!