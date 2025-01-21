Banorte Nación de Vinos 2025: The uncorking of a wine revolution

The world of wine in Mexico is no longer just a whisper among connoisseurs; it’s a full-throated shout from the rooftops of Polanco. And right there, in the heart of Mexico City, Banorte Nación de Vinos is gearing up to pour its sixth edition. This isn’t just any wine festival though — it’s a declaration that Mexican wine has arrived and it’s not quietly sipping in the corner anymore.

Campo Marte will transform into a bacchanalian paradise on Jan. 22 and 23 as over 80 wineries from 17 Mexican states descend upon the capital, each bringing a little taste of their terroir, toil and triumphs. For anyone who wants to understand how Mexico’s winemaking scene has evolved from Baja California’s well-trodden paths to the upstart regions of Jalisco, Puebla, and Hidalgo, Nación de Vinos is an informative and delicious dive into the history of wine.

The giants and the underdogs

The heavy hitters are all here — Monte Xanic, Santo Tomás, L.A. Cetto, Casa Madero, La Redonda and Freixenet. These names are the pillars of Mexican viticulture, vineyards that laid the groundwork for what’s become a booming industry.

Speaking of giants, Guanajuato is very much a staple of this year’s event. The El Bajío region has been quietly cultivating its own identity over the last few decades, and now it’s ready to roar. Cuna de Tierra, Viñedo San Miguel, and Tres Raíces are just a few of the players making waves. These vineyards have decided that making wine isn’t just about following tradition — it’s about redefining it.

A feast for the senses

For the first time, Banorte Nación de Vinos throws open its doors to the public, inviting everyone to taste the transformation. Tickets are 8,000 pesos, with high-end restaurants like La Docena, Quintonil, Rosetta, and Caracol de Mar serving dishes that are as much a part of the experience as the wines themselves. Each plate is designed to waltz with the grapes, enhancing the flavors and elevating the experience. It’s a masterclass in pairing, a testament to the idea that food and wine are inextricably linked.

In the Nation Space, producers and distributors will gather, not just to showcase their wares but to forge connections. Here, the lines between producer and consumer blur. Winemakers will rub elbows with sommeliers, chefs will chat with oenophiles and everyone will leave with a deeper understanding of what makes Mexican wine tick.

This year though, it’s the state of San Luis Potosí that takes center stage. Once an afterthought in the wine conversation, it’s now the guest of honor, and for good reason. Wineries like Pozo de Luna, Viñedo Bodega 1881, and Cava Quintanilla are leading a quiet revolution. These vineyards are producing wines that demand attention and tell stories of resilience and innovation.

The Best of San Luis Potosí

San Luis Potosí’s winemaking history dates back to the late 18th century. The Valley of San Francisco was where it all began, a fertile ground that’s now home to more than seven wineries.

A visit to San Luis Potosí’s wineries is a must for any serious wine lover. Cava Quintanilla, with its white and red varietals, is a standout, offering tours that are as educational as they are enjoyable. La Malaca, surrounded by walnut trees and lavender fields, is known for its sweet wines and artisanal products like organic soaps and marmalades.

Pozo de Luna is another highlight, crafting high-quality wines from Nebbiolo grapes, including a stunning rosé. Viñedos 1881, with its adobe walls and storied history, offers a blend of tradition and modern winemaking techniques.

San Luis Potosí’s capital is more than just a gateway to great wine. Its colonial architecture, Huichol art, and nearby natural wonders like waterfalls and Real de Catorce make it a destination worth exploring. The Rebozo Museum and local culinary delights, from enchiladas potosinas to fine dining, round out the experience, ensuring that a visit to this state is about more than just what’s in the glass.

So — will you take the dive into the incredible world of Mexican wine and gastronomy this week?

Diana Serratos studied at Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and UNCUYO in Mendoza, Argentina, where she lived for over 15 years. She specializes in wines and beverages, teaching aspiring sommeliers at several universities. She conducts courses, tastings and specialized training.