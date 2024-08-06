Beat the leftover piles with this Shepherds pie al pastor recipe

You open the fridge the day after a party and it’s like a crime scene of leftovers. There’s a mountain of al pastor meat looking at you like, “Well, what now?” Sure, you could just eat tacos for the next three days straight, but where’s the fun in that? Instead, channel your inner culinary wizard and whip up something unique. Let’s make some al pastor shepherd’s pie.

This recipe works because it takes that leftover al pastor and turns it into something you’d actually brag about. The smoky, sweet meat teams up with creamy mashed potatoes, making you feel like you’ve upgraded from the after-party fridge raid to a gourmet meal. Plus, you can throw in black beans and corn, not just for the fiber but because it adds a nice crunch and a pop of color.

Let’s face it, repurposing leftovers can often feel like culinary déjà vu, but this dish turns it into a brand-new adventure. It’s the perfect way to convince yourself — and anyone else you’re feeding — that you’re not just reheating yesterday’s leftover party.

Mexican Al Pastor Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

For the filling:

2 cups al pastor meat, chopped

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup canned corn, drained

1 onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

For the mashed potato topping:

4 large potatoes, peeled and diced

1/2 cup milk

4 tbsp butter

1/2 cup shredded cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 F (200 C).

In a large cast iron skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion and bell pepper and sauté until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add the chopped leftover al pastor meat, black beans and corn to the skillet. Stir to combine.

Season with cumin, chili powder, salt and pepper. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes until everything is heated through. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a large pot, boil the diced potatoes in salted water until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain and return to the pot.

Add the milk, butter, salt, and pepper. Mash until smooth. Stir in the shredded cheese.

In the cast iron skillet or a large baking dish, spread the al pastor, beans, and corn mixture evenly on the bottom.

Top with the mashed potatoes, spreading them evenly over the filling. Use a fork to create a decorative pattern on the surface if you’re feeling fancy.

Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for 25 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned and the filling is bubbly.

Let the shepherd’s pie cool for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh cilantro or a squeeze of lime juice if desired.

This Mexican al pastor shepherd’s pie is the perfect way to elevate your leftovers from last night. Why just zap that al pastor in the microwave when you can be a gourmet chef? Try it and let me know what you think!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.



