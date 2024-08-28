Bring the heat to your Baja shrimp taco recipe with this Asian twist

Wasabi has always been an this elusive ingredient for me. You see wasabi in the grocery store in a vaguely green box, read the back label, and somehow it’s always horseradish with coloring. It makes me question my reality, what else in my life is a blatant lie!? Whether you’re using the real deal or the fake wasabi powder, the recipe I want to share today is a flavor bomb. Wasabi Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos with Pickled Ginger Slaw., it works because it’s the culinary equivalent of a surprise party — unexpected, exciting, and just the right amount of wild.

First, let’s talk about the shrimp. Coating these little sea critters in a wasabi-infused beer batter, the beer makes the batter light and airy, while the wasabi adds a spicy kick that wakes you up faster than a double shot of espresso. Panko breadcrumbs add the final crispy crunch, making each bite feel like you’re indulging in something far fancier than the time you spent to make it.

Now, enter the pickled ginger slaw. The pickled ginger, long gone from the days of being disgraced and discarded on the edge of your sushi plate, brings a much needed punch that contrasts with the fried shrimp. It’s like the culinary version of that friend who always shows up with the best one-liners — sharp, unexpected, and absolutely essential to the experience.

The slaw also adds a refreshing crunch that balances out the shrimp’s richness. The rice vinegar and sesame oil give it a delicate Asian-inspired twist, making it the perfect partner in crime for our spicy, crispy shrimp.

And let’s not forget the tortillas. This time around I went with nothern flour tortillas since the fried shrimp makes this similar to a Baja style dish but if you’re team corn, that’s cool too. A squeeze of lime and a bit of cilantro pull everything together, making this Asian-Mexican taco a perfectly wrapped gift for your taste buds.

In summary, these tacos are spicy, tangy, crispy, and refreshingly crunchy all at once. You’ll want to make these every Taco Tuesday — and possibly even some other days también.

Wasabi Beer Battered Shrimp Tacos with Pickled Ginger Slaw

Ingredients

For the Shrimp:

1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cornstarch

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 cup cold beer (lager or pale ale works best)

2 tbsp wasabi paste (adjust to how fiery you’re feeling)

Panko breadcrumbs for coating

Vegetable oil for frying

For the Pickled Ginger Slaw:

2 cups shredded cabbage (green or red)

1/2 cup carrots, julienned

1/4 cup pickled ginger, finely chopped

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp sesame seeds

For Assembly:

8 corn or flour tortillas

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Lime wedges for serving

Instructions

Prepare the Pickled Ginger Slaw:

In a large bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, julienned carrots, and chopped pickled ginger.

In a small bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, salt, and pepper until well combined.

Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss to coat.

Sprinkle sesame seeds on top, toss again, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes to let the flavors get to know each other.

Make the Beer Batter:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, salt, and pepper.

Gradually add the cold beer, whisking until the batter is smooth.

Stir in the wasabi paste

Coat the Shrimp:

Pat the shrimp dry with paper towels.

Dip each shrimp into the beer batter, allowing any excess to drip off, then coat it in panko breadcrumbs for an extra crispy texture.

Fry the Shrimp:

Heat about 2 inches of vegetable oil in a deep skillet or frying pan over medium-high heat.

Fry the shrimp in batches, making sure not to overcrowd the pan. Cook each side for about 2-3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.

Use a slotted spoon to remove the shrimp and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Assemble the Tacos:

Warm the tortillas in a dry skillet

Place a few pieces of fried shrimp on each tortilla.

Top with a generous amount of the pickled ginger slaw.

Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Serve:

Serve the tacos immediately with lime wedges on the side for squeezing over the top and let me know what you think in the comments. Enjoy!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.