Buttermilk is dead: Long live Mexican Fried Chicken

Buttermilk is dead in Mexico. You won’t find it. You can beg for it, bribe someone for it, describe it in your best Spanish — no dice. The cows don’t make it. The people don’t drink it. If you mention it, someone will hand you a cold bottle of Yakult and pat you on the shoulder like you’re lost. This could, then, be a bit of a challenge when it comes to making yourself a delicious batch of Mexican Fried Chicken.
So what do you do? Give up? Move back to Kentucky? Cry into a bowl of dry flour? No. You adapt. Because Mexico, bless its heart, has all the pieces of fried chicken greatness. Just different ones.
Instead of buttermilk, you take crema — thicker, richer, as if sour cream decided to get fancy. Instead of chalkboard tasting paprika, you grab dried chiles that could light your eyebrows on fire if you’re not careful. And honey? Mexican honey tastes so fresh compared to the US and I believe it’s usually more locally sourced.
The chicken still fries up golden and crunchy. Still makes you forget your problems for at least fifteen glorious minutes. Turns out, you don’t need buttermilk. You need ingredients that make sense where you are. Kentucky isn’t Mexico. Mexico isn’t Kentucky. And that’s the whole damn point. Next time I tell a taxi that I’m from Kentucky and he says “oh, KFC”, I’m going to tell him about this recipe, like a Johnny Appleseed but for fried chicken.
To eat this way is to admit a simple truth: you cannot force what is missing. You work with what you have. You do not bring buttermilk to Mexico. You bring patience, curiosity, and the willingness to taste. In return, you are given a meal that belongs fully to its place — where the land, not nostalgia, sets the table.
Mexican-Style Fried Chicken with Chile Seco Honey Glaze
Ingredients
For the Chicken Marinade:
- 2 lbs chicken (legs, thighs, wings, or breast)
- 1 cup Mexican crema (or plain yogurt for extra tang)
- 3 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp Mexican oregano
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
For the Coating:
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ½ cup cornstarch (for extra crunch)
- 1 tbsp chili powder (I usually use a blend of at least 4 chilies)
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp garlic powder
For Frying:
- 2 cups neutral oil (vegetable, canola, or avocado oil)
Chile Seco Honey Glaze (Optional but Epic):
- 1 part chili seco
- 1 part honey
- 1 part lime juice
- Salt to taste
Instructions
1. Marinate the Chicken (at Least 1 Hour)
- In a large bowl, mix Mexican crema, garlic, lime juice, cumin, oregano, salt, and black pepper.
- Coat the chicken in this marinade and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or overnight for best flavor).
2. Make the Coating
- In another bowl, mix flour, cornstarch, chili powder, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne.
3. Coat and Rest
- Remove chicken from marinade, letting excess drip off.
- Dredge each piece in the seasoned flour mix, pressing firmly to coat well.
- Let it sit for 10 minutes before frying (this helps the coating stick).
4. Fry to Crispy Perfection
- Heat oil in a deep pan to 350°F (175°C).
- Fry chicken in batches for 6-8 minutes per side (or until golden brown & internal temp hits 165°F).
- Place on a wire rack to drain.
5. Make the Chile Seco Honey Glaze (Optional but Fire)
- Mix chili seco, honey, lime juice, salt
- Heat for 1-2 minutes until well combined.
- Brush it over the fried chicken or serve as a dip.
Serve With:
- Lime wedges
- Pickled jalapeños
- Warm corn tortillas
- Creamy chipotle mayo
Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.
This sounds absolutely delicious and I will be sure to try it. Additionally, for those that may not be aware, there is an old kitchen hack my grandmother taught me to make a buttermilk substitute. Simply take 1 tablespoon lemon juice + enough milk to measure 1 cup = 1 cup buttermilk.
Great tip! I’ve heard that before somewhere and need to try it.
Hola… I absolutely love crema and would use nothing else. The flavor is heavenly and I don’t even think of sour cream (which I never particularly liked) any longer (or yogurt). I also found the secret to crunchy chicken is the mixture of flour and cornstarch. It really makes a difference! A warning about Canola oil, however. According to latest research, it is not a healthy oil but there are plenty of substitutes. Loved reading this recipe, and I’m going to give it a go! Muchas gracias, Deb
Thanks for reading Deborah!
Yum : Originally from NC here. I can make fried chicken and now I’m excited to make this Mexican version with two of my favorite ingredients: Crema and Chilis…any idea how I can sneak in my most favorite ingredient? poblanos 🙂
I love poblanos too. I think you have two options. The dried poblano, which is called chili ancho, could be used in the seasoning mix.
Also, you could use fresh toasted poblanos and blend them up in a dipping sauce with EVEN MORE crema.
Let me know how it goes! Suerte!