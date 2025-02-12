Buttermilk is dead in Mexico. You won’t find it. You can beg for it, bribe someone for it, describe it in your best Spanish — no dice. The cows don’t make it. The people don’t drink it. If you mention it, someone will hand you a cold bottle of Yakult and pat you on the shoulder like you’re lost. This could, then, be a bit of a challenge when it comes to making yourself a delicious batch of Mexican Fried Chicken.

So what do you do? Give up? Move back to Kentucky? Cry into a bowl of dry flour? No. You adapt. Because Mexico, bless its heart, has all the pieces of fried chicken greatness. Just different ones.

Instead of buttermilk, you take crema — thicker, richer, as if sour cream decided to get fancy. Instead of chalkboard tasting paprika, you grab dried chiles that could light your eyebrows on fire if you’re not careful. And honey? Mexican honey tastes so fresh compared to the US and I believe it’s usually more locally sourced.

The chicken still fries up golden and crunchy. Still makes you forget your problems for at least fifteen glorious minutes. Turns out, you don’t need buttermilk. You need ingredients that make sense where you are. Kentucky isn’t Mexico. Mexico isn’t Kentucky. And that’s the whole damn point. Next time I tell a taxi that I’m from Kentucky and he says “oh, KFC”, I’m going to tell him about this recipe, like a Johnny Appleseed but for fried chicken.

To eat this way is to admit a simple truth: you cannot force what is missing. You work with what you have. You do not bring buttermilk to Mexico. You bring patience, curiosity, and the willingness to taste. In return, you are given a meal that belongs fully to its place — where the land, not nostalgia, sets the table.

Mexican-Style Fried Chicken with Chile Seco Honey Glaze

Ingredients

For the Chicken Marinade:

2 lbs chicken (legs, thighs, wings, or breast)

1 cup Mexican crema (or plain yogurt for extra tang)

Mexican crema 3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp Mexican oregano

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

For the Coating:

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch (for extra crunch)

1 tbsp chili powder (I usually use a blend of at least 4 chilies)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

For Frying:

2 cups neutral oil (vegetable, canola, or avocado oil)

Chile Seco Honey Glaze (Optional but Epic):

1 part chili seco

1 part honey

1 part lime juice

Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Marinate the Chicken (at Least 1 Hour)

In a large bowl, mix Mexican crema, garlic, lime juice, cumin, oregano, salt, and black pepper.

Mexican crema, garlic, lime juice, cumin, oregano, salt, and black pepper. Coat the chicken in this marinade and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or overnight for best flavor).

2. Make the Coating

In another bowl, mix flour, cornstarch, chili powder, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne.

3. Coat and Rest

Remove chicken from marinade, letting excess drip off.

Dredge each piece in the seasoned flour mix, pressing firmly to coat well.

Let it sit for 10 minutes before frying (this helps the coating stick).

4. Fry to Crispy Perfection

Heat oil in a deep pan to 350°F (175°C).

350°F (175°C). Fry chicken in batches for 6-8 minutes per side (or until golden brown & internal temp hits 165°F).

6-8 minutes per side Place on a wire rack to drain.

5. Make the Chile Seco Honey Glaze (Optional but Fire)

Mix chili seco, honey, lime juice, salt

Heat for 1-2 minutes until well combined.

1-2 minutes Brush it over the fried chicken or serve as a dip.

Serve With:

Lime wedges

Pickled jalapeños

Warm corn tortillas

Creamy chipotle mayo

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.