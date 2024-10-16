Celebrate fall with these roasted vegetable Enchiladas Suizas in chile ancho Sauce

Sanborns, the place where you can get a coffee, a pair of socks, and a full meal all under one roof, is a Mexico City institution. Founded in 1903, it’s the go-to for everything, from a casual bite to wondering why you’re browsing electronics in a café. Sanborns reminds me of the Cracker Barrel gift shop randomness up north, but they need credit where credit is due.

Enchiladas Suizas, or “Swiss Enchiladas,” were created in the 1950s at the iconic Sanborns café in Mexico City. The dish’s name reflects its Swiss-inspired twist on traditional Mexican enchiladas, a nod to the dairy-heavy Swiss cuisine (for a more traditional take, try our previous recipe).

Enchiladas Suizas: Spicy Cheesy Goodness

Watch this video on YouTube

Traditionally, enchiladas were filled tortillas covered with spicy sauces, typically made from red or green chilies. However, the mad-scientist chefs at Sanborns invented a richer, creamier version. They drew on the European influence brought by Swiss immigrants to Mexico and introduced suizas, a cream-based sauce made from cream, salsa verde, and Monterey Jack cheese, layered over enchiladas filled with chicken.

The dish quickly became popular, offering a comforting, indulgent alternative to the spicier versions of enchiladas. Today, Enchiladas Suizas remain a staple in Mexican cuisine, representing the fusion of European and Mexican flavors that define much of the country’s culinary history. I’d like to share my vegetarian version, with roasted sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, mushrooms. Topped with a creamy verde sauce, shredded pepper jack cheese, baked until the cheese starts to brown, and finished with, you guessed it, more of the cream sauce!

Serves: 4-6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

For the Roasted Vegetables:

2 cups mushrooms, sliced

1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced

4 large carrots, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Suizas Sauce:

1 cup mexican cream

1 cup salsa verde (store-bought or homemade)

1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

For the Enchiladas:

12 corn tortillas

2 cups shredded cheese (pepper jack, cheddar, or a mix)

Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Roast the Vegetables:

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).

On a baking sheet, toss the mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, and onions with olive oil, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Spread the vegetables in a single layer and roast for 30-40 minutes, or until tender and slightly caramelized. Toss halfway through to ensure even roasting.

2. Make the Suizas Sauce:

In a medium saucepan, combine the cream, salsa verde, and shredded pepper jack cheese.

Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the cheese melts and the sauce becomes creamy and smooth, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the cilantro, lime juice, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm on low heat.

3. Assemble the Enchiladas:

Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F (175°C).

Warm the tortillas: To make them more pliable, lightly toast them in a dry skillet or wrap them in a damp towel and microwave for 30 seconds.

Fill the tortillas: Place a generous spoonful of roasted vegetables in each tortilla, roll them up, and place them seam-side down in a large baking dish.

Pour about half of the Suizas sauce over the top of the enchiladas, making sure they’re evenly coated.

Sprinkle the shredded cheese over the top.

4. Bake:

Bake for 15-25 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

5. Serve:

Remove from the oven and drizzle the remaining Suizas sauce over the enchiladas.

Plate the enchiladas and serve to your drooling guests.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.