Chow down on some healthy crunch with this chicken tinga lettuce recipe

As a small town Kentucky boy visiting a slightly less small town down the road, eating at PF Chang’s was a culinary revelation. The dishes came in sharable sizes and were placed in the middle of the table like some type of medieval Asian feast. Of course the kung pao was great but the biggest surprise was the chicken lettuce wraps.

Ordered as an afterthought, this appetizer became everyone’s favorite, and for good reason. Crispy, chewy and creamy, it had all the textures a boy could ask for, and it was a MSG-fueled explosion of flavor to boot. I want to recapture some of this magic in a Mexican version of the dish with chicken tinga.

Chicken tinga lettuce wraps with spicy peanuts

Ingredients

For the chicken tinga:

1 lb (450g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, chopped (add more for extra heat)

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp oregano

1 (14 oz) can diced tomatoes (fire roasted are even better)

1/2 cup chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

For the spicy peanuts:

1/2 cup unsalted peanuts

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to your spice preference)

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt

1 tbsp honey

1 tsp olive oil

For the lettuce wraps:

Butter lettuce or romaine leaves, washed and patted dry

1 avocado, sliced

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Lime wedges, for serving

Instructions

Make the chicken tinga:

Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Stir in the chipotle pepper, smoked paprika, cumin and oregano. Cook for 1 minute to toast the spices. Add the chicken thighs to the skillet and brown them on both sides, about 3-4 minutes per side. Pour in the diced tomatoes and chicken broth. Stir to combine, ensuring the chicken is submerged. Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet and let it simmer for 25-30 minutes, or until the chicken is fully cooked and tender. Once cooked, shred the chicken using two forks directly in the skillet. Let it simmer uncovered for an additional 5 minutes to thicken the sauce. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Remove from heat and set aside.

Prepare the spicy peanuts:

In a small bowl, toss the peanuts with chili powder, cayenne pepper, smoked paprika, garlic powder and salt. Heat the olive oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Add the seasoned peanuts and cook, stirring frequently, for 3-4 minutes until fragrant and slightly toasted. Drizzle with honey, stir well to coat and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat and let them cool slightly.

Assemble the lettuce wraps:

Lay the lettuce leaves on a plate or serving platter. Spoon a generous amount of the chicken tinga onto each leaf. Top with slices of avocado, a sprinkle of fresh cilantro and a handful of spicy peanuts. Serve with lime wedges on the side and dig in.

This chicken tinga lettuce wrap recipe combines smoky, spicy chicken with crisp lettuce, offering a flavorful, actually somewhat healthy meal. The spicy peanuts add crunch and the avocado provides creaminess while the lime finish ties it all together, making for a balanced, refreshing and satisfying dish that’s perfect as the appetizer or the main star of the meal.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.