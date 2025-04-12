Saturday, April 12, 2025
HomeFood
Food

Taste of Mexico: Escamoles

María Meléndez
By María Meléndez
0
A white plate with escamoles at the center, with chips, guacamole and salsaon the side
Escamoles, also known as "Mexican caviar," are the edible larvae and pupae of certain types of ants. People in central Mexico have been eating them since the days of the Aztecs. (Cvmontuy/Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most overlooked chapters in Mexican cuisine is the one about insects.

However, it’s important to clarify a common misconception: not all Mexicans have eaten insects, and it’s not true that we all love them because it’s in our DNA. I’ve witnessed friends and family become visibly distressed after trying crickets, worms or tacos filled with escamoles — some have even turned pale, teetered on the brink of fainting, cried or rushed to the bathroom after a single bite.

grasshoppers
The author likes edible insects, but even she admits that she’s not the type to snack on grasshoppers all day.

I must confess, if you present me with any insect, I’ll give it a try, but not all insects are my favorites. I haven’t tasted them all, and I’m not the kind of person who snacks on a bag of grasshoppers every day, even though I do enjoy them.

For me, the best way to eat insects is when they’re hidden: in a sauce, tucked away in my tortilla, ground into a mole, or blended into the rim of my mezcalita. However, as soon as I see an insect with its tiny legs lying dead on top of my guacamole, I get the ñañaras (a feeling of disgust or the creepy-crawlies. It’s also one of the most fun words to say. In Cuba and the Dominican Republic, it actually refers to a skin wound.)

Escamoles: Mexican caviar

Escamoles are the larvae of ants, and they offer a unique culinary experience. I have no hesitation about starting my meal with these buttery delicacies. Eating escamoles is a luxurious experience, as they have a flavor reminiscent of young corn, with a hint of butteriness and nuttiness. Their taste is delicate and complex, making them a truly special dish.

Is it really like caviar?

Yes, it is! Since pre-Hispanic times, the harvesting of escamolera ants has been taken very seriously. These ants build their nests underground, typically at the base of maguey plants, in cactus patches, or near pirul trees. The collection season occurs during March and April, and escamolera ants can be quite aggressive, making the harvesting process challenging. That’s why a kilogram can cost between 1,500 and 2,500 pesos.

Escamoles in a pile on a sheet pan shelf over a display of bagge, sliced nopales
Considering their origin, it’s not surprising that escamoles have a season when they’re available and this is it. You’ll find them in central Mexico during March and April in mercados by the kilo and for sale by street vendors. (Wikimedia Commons)

Some legends suggest that escamoles were once a luxury food reserved for Tlatoanis (emperors), warriors, nobles, and priests. However, this seems somewhat exaggerated. With maguey plants and cactus everywhere, it’s hard to believe that it wasn’t staple food. Pre-Hispanic cultures regularly included around 95 types of edible insects in their diet. While we don’t know the frequency or quantity of their consumption, it is known that the Aztecs did eat escamoles. 

Actually, the word escamoles comes from the Nahuatl words azcatl (ant) and molli (sauce or ground mixture).

Escamoles in colonial times

Unlike many other ingredients we’ve talked about, escamoles weren’t banned during colonial times. On the contrary—many convent and household recipe books included them in dishes like moles, mixiotes, tamales, or cooked with nopales.

Escamoles today

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

Escamoles have become a gourmet dish, popular in Mexico City. You can find them in many places, but here are four of my favorite spots where I’ve personally tried them:

1. El Cardenal. El Cardenal has several branches throughout the city. The buttery escamoles are divine and likely one of the most traditional way to enjoy them. Tip: Be sure to try their moles—they’re excellent—and always opt for seasonal dishes.

2. La Cocina de San Juan. If insects give you the heebie-jeebies, this may not be the place for you. They serve tacos made with scorpions, spiders, jumiles, and of course escamoles. If you are fearless, and find yourself at La Cocina de San Juan try the wild boar mixiote. It’s incredible and will make you feel like a true Aztec emperor.

3. Limosneros – If you find yourself in the Historic Center, this is the restaurant to visit. Few establishments are as dedicated as Limosneros to reviving traditional ingredients, techniques, and dishes while adding a modern twist. I highly recommend everything on their menu, but the cuitlacoche taco is a must-try.

4. Restaurante Máximo – The escamol crostini is outstanding. This restaurant is ideal for anyone seeking fine dining in CDMX. Be sure to try the Wagyu beef tongue with mole and the crab tlayuda; both are excellent examples of Mexican recipes with a haute cuisine twist. It’s also a wonderful place to take a break from all the corn and salsa-heavy dishes.

Local Mexican politician serving himself escamoles larvae into a taco at a mercado while members of his team look on.
In places like Hidalgo, where escamoles are a traditional, still-popular food, politicians don’t visit a diner to meet the public, they eat escamoles and drink pulque at the mercado. (Juan Pablo Zamora Pérez/Cuartoscuro)

If you have more time, I urge you to visit the state of Hidalgo, where nearly every restaurant in season serves a delicious traditional dish of escamoles.

Final reason to eat escamoles 

Escamoles are an excellent source of protein, containing more than your average protein shake. In fact, 100 grams of escamoles provide approximately 45 grams of protein, surpassing the protein content found in beef or chicken. Additionally, they are rich in B-vitamins, iron, calcium and phosphorus, all of which promote bone and brain health.

Did I convince you? 

Amigos, I understand — eating insects isn’t for everyone. It can be challenging to look down at your tortilla and see a bunch of bugs and then pretend it’s the most appetizing bite of your life. However, I really encourage you to try escamoles. They resemble risotto and taste like butter. The experience isn’t as shocking as you might expect; still, it’s a little bit exotic. 

I’d love to hear your thoughts. Are you willing to try them? Have you already tried them? How was it? 

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Foreground: bunch of green grapes. Background: bottles of wine in a row.

The Mexican Wine Council’s season of effort bears fruit

Diana Serratos - 0
After almost a century of hard work by advocates, Mexican wine is finally becoming a national favorite.
Closeup of ice cream scooper scooping mango sorbet

Spring is here, and so are three spring ingredient recipes

Bel Woodhouse - 0
The spring harvest in Mexico creates opportunities for dishes as fit as roast asparagus and as indulgent as mango sorbet.
Vanilla mexican cereal-milk soft serve ice cream in a bowl with a traditional waffle cone and Froot Loops cereal sprinkled on top

Cereal-milk soft serve goes south: Make this Mexican-inspired dessert

Deborah McCoy - 0
Learn how to reimagine this nostalgic ice cream treat with distinctly Mexican flavors like cinnamon, chile, Maria cookies and more!

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC