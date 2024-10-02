Flavor ritual: How to add achiote to the mix for ‘out of this world’ wings

In the Popol Vuh, the sacred book of the Maya, Hun Hunahpú, the maize god, is tricked and killed by the lords of the underworld, the Xibalbá. His head is placed in a calabash tree, and from it, the twins Hunahpú and Xbalanqué, were born. The twins grow up to be cunning and skillful warriors, eventually avenging their father’s death by defeating the lords of Xibalbá in a series of epic trials.

According to a lesser-known version of the tale, after the twins triumphed and returned to the earth’s surface, they planted maize, their father’s sacred crop, in the soil. However, the maize did not sprout immediately — it needed something more, a divine offering. The twins, seeking a way to breathe life back into the earth, turned to the achiote plant, whose seeds symbolized blood and life.

In an act of sacrifice, the twins scattered achiote seeds over the freshly tilled earth, allowing the red pigment to slowly soak into the soil. With this act, they called upon the essence of life itself, and soon after, the maize began to grow. The achiote’s powerful color was believed to represent the lifeblood of the earth, linking the gods, humanity and the natural world together.

The Maya believed the vibrant red pigment of achiote seeds symbolized blood and life itself. They used it in food, painted their bodies with it during sacred rituals and even dyed their clothes and murals with its deep red hue. Legend has it that warriors would cover themselves in achiote before heading into battle, calling on its power to invoke the strength of the gods.

But fast forward to today, and we’ve found a use for achiote that’s a little less intense: chicken wings! Instead of warriors, it’s now us weekend grill gladiators slathering that bold achiote goodness on some juicy wings.

Achiote’s flavor profile is earthy, with a slightly peppery kick and a hint of sweetness. Imagine paprika and nutmeg got together and decided to have a tropical vacation — achiote would be the result. It’s the flavor that whispers, “I’m bold, but I don’t need to shout,” while giving your dishes that beautiful, golden-red glow, making your food look as good as it tastes.

Achiote chipotle honey baked wings

Ingredients

2 lbs chicken wings

1/2 tbsp achiote powder

100g can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce (finely chopped)

100g honey

Salt and pepper to taste

Lime wedges (for serving)

Instructions

Prepare the marinade

In a large mixing bowl, combine chopped chipotle peppers and honey.

Whisk together until smooth.

Season the chicken wings

Before marinating, season the chicken wings with salt and achiote powder . Ensure the wings are evenly coated with both the salt and achiote to make these puppies sing.

Marinate the chicken wings

Add the seasoned chicken wings to the bowl with the marinade, ensuring all wings are evenly coated.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Bake the wings

Preheat your oven to 400 F (200 C). Line a baking sheet with foil.

Arrange the marinated wings in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes or until crispy.

For extra crispiness, flip the wings and broil for an additional 3-5 minutes, keeping a close eye to avoid burning.

Garnish and serve

Remove the wings from the oven and let them rest for 5 minutes.

Serve with lime wedges on the side for an extra burst of flavor.

Notes

Adjust the heat level by adding more or less chipotle peppers depending on your spice preference.

For an added smoky flavor, consider grilling the wings instead of baking them.

This recipe turned out very simple with not many ingredients, it’s usually hard for me to pare down but the results this time are great! Sometimes, less is more. Enjoy these sweet, smoky, and slightly spicy wings and let me know what you think in the comments.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.