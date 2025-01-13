Enjoy a bite of the forbidden fruit with this grapefruit bundt cake

Grapefruit is a natural manifestation, the combination of the sweet orange Citrus sinensis and the orange, pomelo Citrus maxima, the latter having a slightly pungent taste like grapefruit, but a little sweeter. The resulting product, the grapefruit, originally called “the forbidden fruit,” (for reasons unclear) is a delightful blending of these two oranges. With the Mexican agricultural industry becoming a powerhouse in global grapefruit cultivation, why not try your hand at a citrus cake in celebration?

Grapefruit occurred naturally in the Caribbean before making its way to Mexico in the 18th century, where it flourished. This country is now the third largest producer of the fruit in the world, after China and the United States, producing about 424,000 tons annually. White, pink and red grapefruit are the varieties grown here and they are grown in abundance.

Mexico is now a world player when it comes to grapefruit and international markets, although perhaps the connection between Mexican cuisine and the delicious fruit is not always as strong as it deserves to be.

Either way, the Mexican grapefruit is valued for its quality, taste, and variety. So why not make a refreshing “forbidden” bundt cake? Light but tantalizing in taste, this fruity cake is a pleasant break after the heavy desserts we’ve enjoyed during the holidays.

What makes this bundt so unique and special is the fresh grapefruit syrup that’s infused into the cake while it’s still warm, making it burst with citrus flavor, not to mention the rind in the batter and the grapefruit glaze which tops it off!

Mexican grapefruit bundt cake

Cake:

2 Cups (250 g) all-purpose flour Use only American flour, available online.



2 tsp. (8 g) baking powder ( polvo de hornear )

1/2 tsp. (3 g) salt ( sal )

1 1/4 Cups (250 g) granulated sugar ( azúcar estander )

1 Tbs. (6 g) grapefruit zest, approx. 1 grapefruit ( pomelo ) Use pink or red.

2 large eggs, at room temperature ( huevos )

1 Cup (237 ml) whole milk, at room temperature ( leche entera )

3/4 Cup (180 g) melted butter, cooled ( mantequilla ) Best Mexican brands: Lala; Gloria; Alpura; Aguascalientes; Flor de Alfalfa.

1 tsp. (4.2 g) vanilla extract ( extracto de vanilla ) Mexican brands noted for intense flavor: Villa Vainilla; Vainilla Totonac’s; Molina Vainilla



Grapefruit Syrup

1 Cup (247 g) fresh grapefruit juice, approx. 2 small grapefruits Use pink or red.

1/3 Cup (67 g) granulated sugar

Glaze

3/4 Cup (75 g) confectioners’ sugar

1 Tbs. (15 g) plus 1/2 tsp. (2.84 g) fresh grapefruit juice

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 F (176 C)

Grease a bundt pan generously with butter and coat with breadcrumbs. Breadcrumbs will not flavor the cake but will ensure an easy release.



Next:

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt together. Set aside.

In a bowl mix sugar and grapefruit zest together. Rub the sugar and zest with your fingers or a spoon until the sugar is moist and fragrant.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment, add the sugar mixture and the eggs. Beat on medium speed for approximately 3 minutes, until the mixture is thick and ribbon-like.

With the mixer on low, slowly add the milk, then the butter, and finally the vanilla.

Next, add the dry ingredients in 3 additions, beating just until combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Put the cake, in the pan, on a wired rack.

Next:

While the cake is baking, make the syrup.

In a small saucepan, combine the grapefruit juice and sugar. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar, continue to simmer for 1 minute. Then turn off the heat and set aside.

Next:

While the cake is in the pan, use a skewer or a toothpick to poke deep holes all over the cake.

Slowly pour the grapefruit syrup all over the cake, pausing as necessary to allow it to soak in.

Reserve a little for the top of the cake.

Next:

Let the cake cool for 10 minutes, then carefully turn onto a serving tray. Brush the top of the cake with the remaining grapefruit syrup (or poke holes and pour the syrup on top).

Make the glaze:

In a bowl, stir the confectioners’ sugar and grapefruit juice together until the glaze is smooth and pliable.

Drizzle over the cake allowing the glaze to drip down the sides.

Let the glaze set before serving.

Disfruta

Deborah McCoy is the one-time author of mainstream, bridal-reference books who has turned her attention to food, particularly sweets, desserts and fruits. She is the founder of CakeChatter™ on FaceBook and X (Twitter), and the author of four baking books for “Dough Punchers” via CakeChatter (available @amazon.com). She is also the president of The American Academy of Wedding Professionals™ (aa-wp.com).