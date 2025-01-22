Take a break from winter with some horchata rice pudding

Winter is when the world feels like it’s holding its breath, a chilly pause between the chaos of fall and the hope of spring. And in this frosty intermission, we crave warmth — not just from radiators or fireplaces, but from something tender and sweet that whispers, “It’s okay, you’re human, and you’re safe.” Warm desserts don’t hurt either, I think a piping hot horchata rice pudding would do the trick.

Rice pudding is proof that across the globe, people looked at rice and thought, “This could be cozier.” In ancient China, it was a sweet porridge to honor ancestors. India perfected it as kheer, a celebration staple infused with cardamom and saffron. The Persians added rosewater, turning rice into poetry. Europe embraced it, simmering grains in milk and sugar, and carried it to the Americas, where cinnamon and caramel were thrown into the mix. Each version whispers the same truth: survival is sweeter when shared.

This recipe works because it’s got everything the season lacks: warmth, spice, and a creamy richness that seems to mock the stark austerity of the brown Veracruz coastal plains in the winter. The cinnamon and nutmeg do the heavy lifting, filling the air with the kind of aroma that makes people nostalgic for things they never actually experienced. The combination of milks — condensed, evaporated, and whole — wraps the rice in a velvety embrace, as if each grain has been given its own tiny, fluffy comforter.

And then there’s the rice itself, humble and resilient. Like us in winter, it starts out stiff and stoic but softens beautifully with a little warmth and care. It soaks up the horchata-inspired spices like it’s remembering something it was always meant to be — a tiny, edible epiphany of coziness.

So, go ahead. Make it. Eat it. And remember, spring will come soon enough — but this is what gets us through.

Horchata Rice Pudding Recipe

Ingredients

For the Rice Pudding: 1 cup long-grain white rice 2 cups water 2 cups milk (whole milk or almond milk for a dairy-free version) 1 cup evaporated milk 1 cup sweetened condensed milk 1 cinnamon stick 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1/4 teaspoon salt

For the Horchata Flavor: 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon almond extract (optional)

For Garnish: Ground cinnamon Slivered almonds or raisins (optional)



Instructions

Cook the Rice:

Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. In a medium pot, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add the rice, reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes or until the water is absorbed. Prepare the Pudding Base:

Add milk, evaporated milk, and sweetened condensed milk to the cooked rice. Stir in the cinnamon stick and salt. Simmer over low heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens (about 20 minutes). Incorporate Horchata Flavors:

Remove the cinnamon stick and stir in ground cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla extract, and almond extract (if using). Cook for an additional 5 minutes, stirring continuously to prevent sticking. Adjust Sweetness:

Taste and adjust sweetness with more condensed milk or sugar if desired.

Cool and Serve:

Remove from heat and let the pudding cool slightly. Serve warm, topped with ground cinnamon, slivered almonds, or raisins.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.