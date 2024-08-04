Ladling liquid gold: Mexico’s coziest soups

The rainy season is upon us. Here in Mexico City, gray skies break to give way to long stretches of moody storms, punctuated by ominous thunder and flashes of lightning. In just a half hour, the weather can switch dizzyingly from rays of sunshine glistening through the trees to chilly torrential downpours that leave one galloping to the nearest awning for cover.

Yet, thankfully, Mexico has mastered not only the art of four seasons in a single day but some of the most delicious hot soups to combat these chilly moments. Below, we’ve presented a curated selection of broths and stews that will deliver steaming liquid comfort to your soul and taste buds.

Pozole: Ancient broth, endless garnish

Pozole’s robust set of overflowing garnishes makes it the king of soups. But it isn’t just soup; it’s a pre-Columbian ritual in a bowl. Its hearty base broth is made from hominy and meat, typically pork or chicken. Pozole often comes in three main varieties: blanco, verde and rojo, with the latter being the most popular.

The red version is made with a rich sauce of dried red chilis, such as guajillo and ancho, which gives it a vibrant color and depth of flavor, while the green uses green chilis such as jalapeños and serrano peppers, as well as fresh herbs. Pozole blanco omits the use of chilis, allowing the flavors of the other ingredients to shine through. The real magic happens tableside, where diners adorn their bowls with fresh toppings such as avocado, cabbage, radishes and a spritz of lime.

Menudo: Hair of the… cow?

After the mariachis go home and the tequila bottles are properly emptied, Mexicans turn to menudo, the ultimate morning-after cure. Menudo is a dish for the strong. It’s made primarily from slow-cooked beef tripe, simmered in a flavorful broth of hominy, chili peppers and mixed spices.

Menudo comes in two kinds: rojo, with its fiery chili punch, or blanco, for those who prefer their hangover remedy with a little less kick. Topped with fresh cilantro, onions and lime, the soup is rumored to cure everything from splitting headaches to hangxiety. In Mexico, menudo is a popular choice for festive occasions, particularly on weekends and holidays.

Tortilla soup: Like tomato soup, but cooler

Born in the streets of Mexico City, sopa de tortilla, also known as sopa Azteca, features a base of chicken broth enriched with tomatoes, garlic and spices. It’s further elevated by a handful of crunchy tortilla strips and topped with creamy avocado, melted cheese, a squeeze of lime and a dollop of sour cream.

It’s a rollercoaster of texture and flavor that takes your average tomato soup, dresses it up in a hot stylish outfit and brings it to an underground salsa club and then a 4 a.m. afterparty before tucking it into a comfy king-sized bed. In short, it takes you on a vibrant adventure of taste and then leaves you warm and satisfied, relishing your experience.

Caldo tlalpeño: Abuelita’s medicine

This one is like your grandma’s chicken noodle soup but without the noodles. A homey dish born in Tlalpan, caldo tlalpeño offers a tender chicken and vegetable medley swimming in a chili-spiked broth with a hint of chipotle for a smokey flavor.

Like many Mexican soups, caldo tlalpeño is garnished with creamy avocado, zesty lime and fresh cilantro. Popular when the weather turns chilly — by Mexico City standards, at least — it’s grandma’s prescription for ailments from the blues to the flu and beyond.

Caldo de res: A hearty hug in a bowl

This hearty soup is made with beef shanks and a garden of vegetables, including carrots, potatoes, corn and zucchini. The dish is simmered over several hours, which allows the flavors to release and blend into a rich and comforting broth. Caldo de res is often served with lime, fresh herbs and tortillas or a side of rice and is a staple of Mexican cuisine.

Sopa de lima: Citrus, chicken and crunch

Hailing from the sun-drenched Yucatán Peninsula where citrus flavors shine, sopa de lima holds to the characteristic flavors of the region. Made with golden chicken broth flavored with lime juice, this traditional soup’s accompanied by shredded chicken and vegetables including onion, fire-roasted tomatoes and mild peppers sauteed with minced garlic.

As a garnish, crispy tortilla strips are added, along with fresh lime, cilantro and creamy avocado that complement the tangy flavor of the soup. A dish with colonial and Maya origins, sopa de lima’s vibrant flavor is a cultural testament to the rich culinary traditions of Mexico.

Sopa de hongos: Mushroom magic

This mushroom soup is magical, but not in a psychedelic way. Featuring an earthy blend of both wild and cultivated fungi, sopa de hongos bathes its mycological gems in a savory broth of garlic, onions and a variety of herbs.

Topped with a swirl of cream and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro, the soup can be served as either an appetizer or a main dish. Numerous studies have shown that mushrooms are rich in vitamins and nutrients, but the pleasure of sopa de hongos goes beyond health benefits.

Sopa de elote: Summer on a spoon

The corn of Mexico is the stuff of legends and dreams. This is unmistakably reflected in the creamy concoction known as sopa de elote. Fresh corn kernels are blended with broth and a touch of cream, resulting in a soup so smooth it could charm the pants off any romantic conquest. Typically garnished with crumbly queso fresco or fresh herbs, its sweet yet savory flavor is the liquid equivalent of a perfect summer day– warm, golden and cheery.

A tradition beyond broth

While there are certainly dozens of other soups to delight the palate and warm the soul, we’ve started you off with a couple of the most satisfying ones. And like most culinary treasures in Mexico, these dishes go beyond their delicious flavor to offer a dose of history, regional pride and liquid love from generation to generation.

Monica Belot is a writer, researcher, strategist and adjunct professor at Parsons School of Design in New York City, where she teaches in the Strategic Design & Management Program. Splitting her time between NYC and Mexico City, where she resides with her naughty silver labrador puppy Atlas, Monica writes about topics spanning everything from the human experience to travel and design research. Follow her varied scribbles on Medium at https://medium.com/@monicabelot.



