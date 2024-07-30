Mexico meets Japan in this spicy slice of fishy heaven

I was hungry and scrolling through social media, it’s like the algorithm knows when to start showing you more food videos — like when you’re talking about going camping and the next day you have ads for fancy pop-up tents. One food trend in particular caught my eye, the viral crispy rice spicy tuna recipe. My first thought? I guess regular sushi just wasn’t Instagrammable enough. Second thought? I want to try this with Mexican rice, toast it up like it’s auditioning for a tortilla chip commercial, and slap on some spicy tuna because, why not?

The Mexican style rice, rich with cumin and tomatoes, transforms into crispy, golden patties that provide a lovely crunch. Topped with spicy tuna, mixed with sriracha, mayonnaise, and lime, the dish achieves a perfect balance of heat and creaminess. The fresh avocado and cilantro add a refreshing element, while the lime juice works overtime tying all the flavors together. This fusion dish leverages the best of both cuisines, rice being the blank canvas that allows cooks from all over the world to dish out creative ideas. I hope you enjoy my take on Mexican crispy rice with spicy tuna.

Mexican Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna Recipe

Ingredients:

For the Mexican-Style Rice:

1 cup short-grain white rice

2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

For the Spicy Tuna:

1 pound sushi-grade tuna, diced

2 tablespoons sriracha sauce

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 green onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Juice of 1 lime

For Assembly:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil (for frying the rice)

Sliced avocado

Chopped cilantro

Lime wedges

Instructions:

Prepare the Mexican-Style Rice:

Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain well. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the rice and cook, stirring frequently, until the rice is lightly toasted, about 2-3 minutes. Add the onion and garlic, and sauté until softened, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for another minute. Stir in the cumin, chili powder, and broth. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 18-20 minutes, or until the rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed. Fluff the rice with a fork and let it cool completely.

Prepare the Spicy Tuna:

In a bowl, combine the diced tuna, sriracha sauce, mayonnaise, soy sauce, sesame oil, green onion, sesame seeds, and lime juice. Mix well and refrigerate until ready to use.

Make the Crispy Rice:

Once the rice is completely cooled, take small portions and shape them into rectangular or round patties. Heat 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the rice patties and cook for about 2-3 minutes on each side, or until golden brown and crispy. Work in batches if necessary.

Assemble:

Place the crispy rice patties on a serving platter. Top each patty with a generous spoonful of the spicy tuna mixture. Throw on some avocado slices and cilantro for that obligatory touch of freshness (because, of course, you need something green to pretend you’re being healthy). Serve immediately and enjoy!

This dish combines the best of Mexican and Japanese cuisines, delivering a crunchy, spicy, umami fiesta in your mouth! Give it a try and let me know what you think!

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.