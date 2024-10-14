The tropical fruit that tastes like cheese

For me, there is a fascinating world of native plants in each country I live in. I don’t know if you have tried Nance, but it’s a fun little fruit about the size of a blueberry. Full of antioxidants and rich in vitamin C, this bright yellow, abundant little native fruit is the weirdest I’ve ever eaten. Now that’s saying something because I’m ex-Navy and have eaten some weird things during my travels.

Nance tastes unusual, but in a good way. First, it’s sweet, like a cross between lychee, pear and a banana. Then it’s slightly sour, but in a good way. Then, strangely, there’s with an aftertaste of cheese. No, I’m not pulling your leg. Parmesan or cheddar comes to mind every time.

Delightful exotic fruits like these make living in Mexico such a joy, sspecially for a crazy plant lady like me. I adore plants and learning all about their beneficial properties. Speaking of which, this little fruit packs a punch in the health department.

How do I eat nance?

People use nance in both sweet and savory cooking because of the sweet/tangy taste profile. I first tried them in Guatemala years ago, but I was recently delighted to find them walking down the street one day here in Cozumel.

In Mexico, they are eaten raw or cooked and even made into a liquor called licor de nanche. I can’t wait to try it!

Nance, or nanche as it’s called in Veracruz, is a versatile little fruit. This makes it a common dessert element. You’ll find it in the form of popsicles (percheronas) and ice sorbets (raspado). It also makes an appearance in endless candies and candied fruits, cookies and cakes, jellies and jams, juices, liqueurs, nectars, and even fruit drinks.

Where can I find nance?

When in season, you’ll find them in mercados or just dropping in the street through southern Mexico. I was delighted to find a tree during my morning walk a few months ago. Stopping to pick some up, I realized I wasn’t the only one making the most of nature’s bounty. Within minutes another lady walking behind me stopped to grab some as well.

The nance tree, Byrsonima crassifolia, is quite a big tree and grows natively from central Mexico down to Panama, South America and across the Caribbean. It’s hardy and drought tolerant so will grow just about anywhere. From sea level to the mountains, many people plant nance in their gardens. Both for shade and the yummy fruits. Which, when in season, are abundant.

But my favorite thing is the tall spikes of flowers up to 20cm long in beautiful sunset colors. Starting out as a cheery sunflower yellow, they deepen to orange, then red as it ages. The flowers are stunning!

Health benefits of Nance

This small fruit packs a punch. Just one cup provides 100% of the recommended daily dose of vitamin C. This is just one reason why I recommend trying it. Even if the sweet-savory-cheese taste described sounds a little weird to you, you may still be pleasantly surprised. I’ve had friends say “Nope, too weird, I don’t like it.” Others smile broadly having found a new fantastic fruit to eat. So promise me you’ll at least try it once, because it could be your new favorite snack.

As a great source of dietary fiber Nance helps to support and regulate the digestive tract. It also contains nutrients, vitamins and minerals known to reduce stroke and cardiovascular disease. A powerhouse of Vitamins E, A, and K, Manganese, and folate for those healthy bones. And the best thing is … it’s cheap, abundant, and available by the bag in mercados.

Or, if a neighbor has a tree, I’m sure you can offer them some pesos to fill a bag.

When can I try Nance?

Nance is a spring fruit. Abundant in spring and early summer, April through to June. I sincerely hope you’ll try it. Even if it’s just sampling one little bite at a mercado.

So, have I convinced you to try Nance? I’d love to hear if I have! Let me know in the comments below.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere else anytime soon.