Michelin Guide adds Jalisco, Puebla and Yucatán to its Mexico edition

The Michelin Guide Mexico has just announced it will incorporate Jalisco, Puebla, and Yucatán to its 2026 edition, cementing the country’s culinary relevance in the global market.

“Since its launch in the country in 2024, the publication has been dedicated to recognizing the exceptional talent and diversity of the culinary scene, and this expansion further cements Mexico’s status as a global gastronomic destination,” the Michelin Guide said.

The MICHELIN Guide Expands in Mexico

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Mexico had its first Michelin Guide in 2024, focused on Mexico City, Oaxaca, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Quintana Roo and Nuevo León. The new addition will incorporate new restaurants in new states, expanding the brand’s presence across Mexico.

In a statement sharing the news, the Michelin Guide released a video featuring images from the new states, along with adjectives that celebrate each region.

“Jalisco is renowned for its vibrant culinary traditions, blending Indigenous and Spanish influence,” the gastronomic guide said. “Puebla celebrates a rich legacy of layered flavors and techniques shaped by both colonial and Indigenous cultures,” while Yucatán “draws on Mayan and colonial influences, highlighting its distinctive approach to local ingredients and culinary innovation.”

Ignacio Alarcón, National President of Michelin’s partner in Mexico Canirac (National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry) said that this expansion creates “benefits that go beyond recognition for a restaurant,” as the gastronomic guide helps travelers around the world to make travel choices.

“[Michelin’s guide] transforms the local offering, builds brand value and positions Puebla, Yucatán and Jalisco on the international stage, attracting travelers seeking world-class dining experiences,” he remarked.

Last year, Mexico’s Michelin Guide boasted 181 restaurants including two restaurants that earned two Michelin stars, 21one-star restaurants, 50 with a Bib Gourmand distinction and 108 “recommended” restaurants without a star or Bib Gourmand.

Mexico’s only Michelin two’star restaurants are Pujol and Quintonil, both in Mexico City.

Beyond the restaurant selection, the Michelin Guide expanded in 2024 to the hospitality industry through the Michelin Keys program, a parallel recognition for excellent hotels in Mexico and around the world.

Starting this year, the Michelin Keys will also cover the three new states.

Mexico News Daily