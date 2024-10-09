Move over brisket, suadero is Mexico’s best-kept secret!

When it comes to the mighty suadero taco, underrated is an over statement. Slow cooked in pork fat, the tender texture reminds me of a falling apart brisket. Often overshadowed by more popular options like carnitas, al pastor, or barbacoa, it’s time for suadero to get some shine. A cut from in between the belly and leg of the cow, when slow-cooked or braised, it transforms, like a beefy butterfly, into a melt-in-your-mouth explosion of goodness.

What makes suadero especially unique is its subtle, complex taste. It’s less robust than barbacoa and not as heavily seasoned as al pastor, allowing the natural richness of the beef to come through. The soft texture contrasts beautifully with a crispy tortilla and a roasted salsa. Suadero’s flavor profile pairs wonderfully with fresh garnishes like cilantro, onions and a squeeze of lime, which bring brightness and balance to the richness of the meat.

Though not always the star of the menu, suadero tacos provide an unforgettable taco experience for those who seek depth of flavor without overpowering seasonings. Its tenderness, coupled with simple seasonings like salt and pepper, make it a hidden gem in the world of tacos. Below the suadero recipe, watchout for the roasted salsa recipe I used this time. Dried chilis that I rehydrated, roasted tomatoes and onions, a simple yet satisfying punctuation mark for this love letter to suadero.

Slow Cooker Suadero

Ingredients:

2 lbs suadero beef (brisket, flank, or chuck)

½ cup pork fat

Salt (to taste)

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Prepare the beef : Make cross cuts into the suadero Set up the slow cooker : Add the pork fat around and let it melt. Place the suadero beef into the slow cooker. Cook on high : Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or until it easily pulls apart with a fork. Season and shred : Once the meat is fully cooked and tender, carefully remove it from the slow cooker. Generously season the beef with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Shred or chop the meat into small sized pieces. After shredding, check again that the meat is properly seasoned. Optional crisping step : If you like a little texture, heat a skillet over medium-high heat and add a bit of the pork fat from the slow cooker. Crisp the shredded suadero in the hot fat for 2–3 minutes until slightly golden. Serve : Serve the suadero with warm tortillas and your roasted salsa.

Roasted Tomato and Chili Salsa

Ingredients

3 medium tomatoes, quartered

1 large white onion, quartered

3 dried ancho chilis

4 dried árbol chilis (adjust for desired heat)

2 garlic cloves, peeled

½ tsp salt (adjust to taste)

1 tbsp lime juice (optional)

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Instructions

Rehydrate the chilis: Remove the stems and seeds from the ancho and árbol chilis. Place them in a bowl and cover with hot water. Let them soak for about 15-20 minutes, or until softened. Once rehydrated, drain the chilis and set them aside.

Preheat the oven: Preheat your oven to 425 F (220 C).

Prepare the vegetables for roasting: Place the tomatoes, onion and garlic cloves on a baking sheet. Drizzle the vegetables with vegetable oil, ensuring they are lightly coated. Spread them out in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Roast the vegetables: Roast the tomatoes, onion and garlic in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until the tomatoes have blistered and charred, and the onions are soft and browned around the edges. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.

Blend the salsa: In a blender or food processor, add the rehydrated ancho and árbol chilis, roasted tomatoes, onions and garlic. Blend until smooth. If the salsa is too thick, add a tablespoon or two of the chili soaking water to adjust the consistency.

Season: Add salt to taste and juice of one lime. Blend again to combine.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.