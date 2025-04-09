Spring is here, and so are three spring ingredient recipes

April is when my favorite season, mango season, really kicks in. I drool in anticipation each year, and seeing those big juicy fruit so abundant makes my heart smile and tummy growl. Of course, as someone who adores cooking, the recipes start to run through my head.

Mango salsa, mango in my guacamole, grilled mango in salads and my favorite… mango sorbet! Incredibly easy to make with only four ingredients, mango sorbet is always in my freezer, ready to indulge on a hot day. Or any other day for that matter. And don’t worry, I’ve included the recipe for you at the bottom. I would never deny anyone mango sorbet!

I also love April for cooking because spring is here, and with it all the delicious spring vegetables: artichokes and asparagus, fava beans and snap peas. Plus the lovely milder members of the onion family like leeks and spring onions, sometimes I even find fennel, which I love to bake into breads.

Let’s take a look at some wonderful ways to include these fresh veg in your meals this April.

Asparagus

Made into delicious soups, baked into a frittata or thrown in a primavera risotto, asparagus is a versatile vegetable. April is the prime month for asparagus in Mexico, the world’s third-largest producer of the vegetable, which is mainly grown here in Caborca, Sonora. One of my favorite ways is to bake it in the oven using traditional Mexican flavors: chili and lime. Enjoy as a snack, side or appetizer.



Roasted asparagus with chili and lime

Ingredients

1 pound asparagus

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp chili powder

2 tsp lime zest

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp fine sea salt

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 450 F (230 C). Rinse the asparagus and trim the ends, then pat dry. In a bowl mix the olive oil, garlic powder, chili powder, lime juice, zest and salt. Spread the asparagus on some parchment paper and pour the seasoning mixture over the top. Toss lightly and lay the spears flat. Roast for 12 minutes or until bright green and browned slightly. Enjoy hot out of the oven.

Fava beans

Deliciously creamy fava beans — habas, in Spanish — are most popular in soups. But my favorite way to enjoy them is fresh, with only a few ingredients. Especially when they are at peak freshness, in season and cheap. This salad is refreshing and light, tossed with feta, lemon and parsley. Best of all, add toasted almonds for crunch.

Haba salad

Ingredients



1 pound fresh habas (without pods)

75g almonds toasted

1/2 cup parsley

50 g feta cheese

Lemon or lime juice to taste

Instructions

Remove fava beans from pods. Half fill a medium sized saucepan with water and bring to a boil. Add the beans and cook for five minutes, drain and set aside to cool. Dry fry the almonds in a frypan over medium-low heat until small dark brown spots begin to form. Set aside to cool. Peel the fava beans. The outer skin of a boiled fava bean will wrinkle when cool. Cut one end and pop the fresh green bean out into a large bowl. It’s kind of fun, but be sure to have a bowl waiting: I’ve had them shoot out and end up on the floor, much to my kitty’s delight. It turns out cats like fava beans too! Chop the parsley and crumble the feta. Add everything to the bowl and season with lemon juice to taste.

Mangoes

Mango season kicks off early in Oaxaca and Chiapas, with peak production in the southern regions at the end of March and April. Mexico enjoys a second mango peak in May and June as the harvest moves up the coast.

This mango sorbet is easy and quick to make. A total crowd pleaser, you may want to double the recipe, as it’s nearly impossible to resist! And best of all, the whole family can enjoy it: it’s vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Mango Sorbet

Ingredients

2 large ripe mangos

100 ml canned coconut milk

2 tbsp maple syrup (or agave)

1/2 lime, juice only

Instructions

Line a baking tray with parchment paper. Cut the mango around the stone. Cut the two halves criss cross and use a spoon to scoop out the chunks. Cut up the rest into chunks and put on the tray. Place in the freezer for 4 hours minimum, or overnight. Add mango chunks, coconut milk, maple syrup and lime juice to a food processor and blend until smooth. Enjoy straight away, or put in a freezer-proof container to thicken further in the freezer.

Mexico Correspondent for International Living, Bel is an experienced writer, author, photographer and videographer with 500+ articles published both in print and across digital platforms. Living in the Mexican Caribbean for over seven years now, she’s in love with Mexico and has no plans to go anywhere anytime soon.