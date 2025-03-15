Taste of Mexico: Amaranth

For generations born before the era of free trade agreements, the sweets they enjoyed as children were vastly different from those we grew up with, surrounded by candies from the United States. To be honest, no one understood the sugar industry quite like the Americans did. You can imagine our frustration when we finished all our vegetables, expecting our moms to reward us with a Reese’s as dessert, only to be offered an “alegría de amaranto” instead — a small bar made from puffed amaranth held together with honey, or chocolate if we were lucky.

Who would have thought that the treat my mom offered me, which I despised at the time, would later become a trend on Instagram and a cornerstone of a super healthy lifestyle?

Amaranth: from Mesoamerica to Whole Foods

Amaranth was one of the first pseudo-cereals to be domesticated in the Americas. The oldest archaeological remains of amaranth, found in southern Mexico, date back 9,000 years, while others, located closer to Mexico City, are around 5,000 years old. Each of the pre-Hispanic cultures had its own name for amaranth. For instance, in Nahuatl, it was referred to as “huauhtli,” while in Maya, it was called “tez” or “xtes,” and in Purépecha, it was known as “ahparie.”

Along with corn, beans, and chia, amaranth was a fundamental crop for Mesoamerican cultures. Historical records indicate that these civilizations could produce between 15,000 and 20,000 tons of amaranth annually, used for both daily consumption and ritual purposes.

Amaranth of the gods

I find it very interesting to observe how the act of “eating” a god is present in many cultures. For Catholics, the Eucharist is one of the most significant aspects of the Mass. Similarly, the Aztecs consumed tzoalli, a dough made from ground amaranth, toasted corn, and mixed with maguey honey. They would shape this dough into figures representing their gods, such as Tláloc, Quetzalcóatl, or Tezcatlipoca, and then break and eat these figures during rituals. Today, similar ceremonies are still conducted in the mountains of Guerrero.

According to Mexica mythology, amaranth seeds were given to humanity as a gift from the maize goddess Cintéotl, having been taken from her ear. The Spanish believed that to discourage this practice, the best approach was to stop producing amaranth to eliminate temptation among the indigenous people. However, Mexican seeds are incredibly resilient, and despite limited cultivation, amaranth has survived to this day.

Amaranth is a seed capable of thriving in harsh environments and, unlike many other crops, it requires little water, making it resistant to drought and heat.

Super Amaranth

Amaranth is one of the most nutritious and complete foods in Mexican cuisine. Its protein content surpasses that of corn and rice, making it a valuable addition to any diet. Amaranth is rich in omega-6 fatty acids, as well as vitamins A, B, C, B1, B2, and B3, folic acid, calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. This makes it an excellent ally for those with cardiovascular diseases and anemia.

Additionally, amaranth is high in fiber, which helps improve digestive health and regulate cholesterol and glucose levels. Due to its impressive nutritional profile, NASA chose amaranth to be part of astronauts’ menus in 1985.

Ways to start enjoying your Amaranth!

The Classic: Alegría de Amaranto: Alegría is not just joy; it is also a cereal bar made from peanuts, pumpkin seeds, or amaranth, bound together with bee honey, agave syrup, or piloncillo. A popular variation is amaranth alegría with chocolate, which can be enjoyed as a treat or a dessert — it’s absolutely delicious! I mean it’s not a Reese’s, but it is veeeeery good. Like Quinoa or Rice: Rinse your amaranth thoroughly. Use 2 cups of water for every 1 cup of amaranth and cook it like rice for 30-35 minutes. Popcorn Style: In a pan over medium-high heat, add two tablespoons of oil and your amaranth seeds. Move them around until they start popping; these make a perfect complement for salads. Granola: Mix in a bit of amaranth with your usual granola recipe to provide an extra boost to your fruit or yogurt. Flour: Grind amaranth until it reaches a fine consistency similar to other flours. This allows you to make pancakes, bread, tortillas, and other amaranth-based dishes. Drinks: In Mexico, we prepare a traditional drink called atole (a corn-based beverage) with amaranth, which is absolutely DELICIOUS!

Friends, the next time you visit the supermarket or your favorite local market, be sure to pick up a bag of amaranth. Not only will you be enjoying a food that our ancient ancestors cherished, but with every bite, you’ll also be enhancing your health.

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.