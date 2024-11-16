Taste of Mexico: Mamey

Mamey, a fruit native to Mexico and Central America and a distant cousin of the chicozapote, has been a part of our history and culture since pre-Columbia times. The Maya and the peoples of central Mexico saw mamey as a symbol of fertility and abundance. Truth be told, our ancestors associated fertility with many elements of nature. One day, in a more R-rated article, I’ll provide a detailed explanation of the symbolism surrounding mamey — but you can probably guess why.

It’s easy to understand why this fruit was regarded as auspicious. The mamey features a vibrant reddish-orange color, contains a large brown seed at its center and is one of the few fruits whose pulp and seed are both usable.

The pulp closely resembles that of papaya or mango, featuring a soft and creamy texture. Its flavor is reminiscent of sweet pumpkin with a hint of vanilla, and tastes almost as if it were blended with peach. If you enjoy sweet flavors, you’ll definitely love it!

What to do with a Mamey

Cut the fruit in half with a knife and enjoy the creamy pulp with a spoon. Since it’s pie season, we can also make a delicious mamey pie. Here’s a recipe to give your Thanksgiving a Mexican twist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

Baked mamey Pie

Here’s a recipe for a delicious baked mamey pie. This version is smooth and creamy, with a tropical flavor that’s sure to please everyone.

Ingredients

1 pie crust (you can make it with crushed Marias cookies and butter or use a store-bought crust)

1 large mamey

1 can of sweetened condensed milk (approximately 14 oz)

3 eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F (180 C). In a mixing bowl, combine 200 grams of crushed Maria cookies with 100 grams of melted butter. Press this mixture firmly into the bottom and sides of a pie pan. Bake the crust for 10 minutes, then remove it from the oven and let it cool slightly. In a blender, add the mamey pulp, condensed milk, eggs, heavy cream, vanilla extract and cinnamon. Blend until the mixture is smooth and homogenous. Carefully pour the mamey mixture over the baked crust. Bake: Place the pie in the oven and bake at 350 F (180 C) for about 45-50 minutes, or until the filling is firm and lightly golden on top. To check for doneness, insert a toothpick into the center; it should come out clean or with a few moist crumbs. Allow the pie to cool at room temperature, then refrigerate it for at least 2 hours before serving to achieve a firmer texture. Just before serving, you can top the pie with whipped cream or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Buen provecho!

As you enjoy your delicious pie, here are some fun facts you can share with your guests:

Did you know that in Mexico, people often refer to someone who is very muscular as “mamey”? For example, you might hear someone say, “Ya se puso bien mamey” in reference to another person. This is due to the similarity between the word mamey and the word “mamado,” slang for a musucular person.

The mamey seed is quite versatile. Oils and ointments made from the seed can help keep hair shiny, strong and free of split ends. Additionally, a face mask made from the seed dries out pimples and leaves the skin feeling as soft as a baby’s.

Vitamin A found in mamey helps keep your skin radiant.

In Oaxaca, the toasted and ground mamey seed is mixed with cacao nibs, corn and cacao flower to create a traditional drink called tejate.

If you have a stomach ache, a little mamey can help relieve it due to its high fiber content and other substances that promote good digestive health.

The rubbery latex produced by the mamey tree is an effective insecticide and mosquito repellent.

Now that you know about mamey, did you enjoy its taste? Did you find it exotic, or are there other Mexican fruits and vegetables you consider way more exotic?

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.