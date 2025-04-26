Taste of Mexico: Huevitos para el desayuno

One of the most common things I hear from foreign friends visiting Mexico is how plentiful our breakfasts are. I often explain a local saying: “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dinner like a pauper.” This reflects how some people still organize their meals throughout the day. My grandparents and parents strictly adhere to this advice, even today.

Like so much of Mexico, the timing, format, and order of our meals are closely connected to our history and the everyday practices of our society.

Mexican Breakfast

Modern life and urban living have significantly altered our habits over the past century. In earlier times, waking up at 5 a.m. wasn’t driven by productivity trends like reading five books, running 20 miles, meditating, drinking matcha tea, and launching multiple businesses before 9 a.m. Instead, people needed substantial energy to work the land, tend to livestock, and make the most of daylight. As a result, meals were hearty and designed to sustain a long day of physical labor.

Breakfast or Almuerzo?

For many parents and grandparents, and still in rural areas, breakfast typically consists of just a cup of coffee and a piece of bread at 6 A.M. or as soon as they wake up. This is why almuerzo — the mid-morning meal — usually includes eggs, beans, salsa, and tortillas. While the combination of these four ingredients can vary by region, they are almost always present in a Mexican almuerzo.

Even now, when I tell my elders that I’m having just a bowl of oatmeal with berries for breakfast or almuerzo, they insist that it’s bird food, and instead serve me a plate of huevos a la mexicana.

No Eggs, No Breakfast

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Mexico News Daily (@mexiconewsdaily)

Since the arrival of the Spanish 500 years ago, eggs have become a staple source of protein in Mexico. Affordable and widely available, Mexico led the world in per capita egg consumption until 2022, with each Mexican consuming an average of 350 eggs per year.

It’s no surprise that over 200 dishes featuring eggs as the main ingredient have been created, each paired with local ingredients in every region. In the north, huevos con machaca is a classic. In the Yucatán Peninsula, huevos con chaya is a popular choice. In central Mexico chilaquiles with two huevitos estrellados is my personal favorite. I also love huevos divorciados with their tortilla below and the fried beans on the side. In Oaxaca, huevos zapateros aren’t just a meal; but also a remedy for colds and hangovers.

Modern Life vs. Almuerzo and Eggs

In urban centers, the traditional breakfast and almuerzo combination has evolved, especially since many employers aren’t too excited about their employees leaving the office twice in the morning to get a substantial meal. Additionally, sitting at a desk all day doesn’t require hearty plates to remain strong and productive.

However, on weekends, almuerzo takes the spotlight during breakfast hours and serves as the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family.

Huevos Encamisados

One of my all-time favorite dishes (Mexican eggs or not) is huevos encamisados, a tortilla filled with a huevito and bathed in salsa roja. While the recipe is simple, I highly recommend that if you’re not already in Yucatán, book yourself a trip, and try huevos encamisados as soon as you arrive.

If you’d like to make them at home, here’s the recipe:

Ingredients (serves 6):

6 fresh tortillas or 250g of corn masa for tortillas

6 eggs

Red salsa 😊 or make your own: 2 red tomatoes 2 or 3 serrano chiles 1 garlic clove 1/4 onion

Refried black beans (as a side dish)

Fresh cheese or grated cheese (for sprinkling on top)

Lard or cooking oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Buy or make the salsa: Roast the tomatoes, chiles, garlic, and onion until charred. Peel the tomatoes and blend everything together with salt until smooth. Set aside.

2. Buy or fry the beans: Heat a bit of lard or oil in a pan, add the beans, and fry them until thick and pulling away from the pan. Keep warm.

3. Buy or Prepare the tortillas: Take a golf ball-sized portion of masa and flatten it gently by hand or with a tortilla press, but be careful not to make it too thin.

Cook the tortilla on a hot comal for a couple of minutes on each side. Press the center lightly to help it puff up so you can stuff it—if it doesn’t, carefully slice it open.

Once you’ve made several tortillas, cut a small opening on the side of each one using a knife or scissors.

4. Stuff the tortilla with eggs: First, crack an egg into a small bowl, then pour it into the opening of the tortilla. Add a pinch of salt and close the tortilla by folding or pressing the edges shut.

5. Cook the huevos encamisados: Place the stuffed tortilla back on a skillet with a bit of lard or oil. Cook over medium-low heat for 1–2 minutes per side, depending on how runny you like your yolk. You can also choose to fry them if you prefer that method.

6. Serve: Place the huevos encamisados over a base of warm salsa, serve with refried beans, and sprinkle cheese on top.

Amigos, follow what our abuelitas say: “Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and dine like a pauper.” This will help you stay slim regardless of how many tortillas you eat each day and will aid in sleeping beautifully.

Are Mexicans the only ones eating breakfast like we’re preparing to hibernate? What do you have for breakfast? Is there a Mexican egg dish that’s your favorite?

María Meléndez is a Mexico City food blogger and influencer.