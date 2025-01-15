Beloved Caramelized Onions,

You are the poetry of patience, a triumph of time’s persuasion. My malted mysteries cry for your golden complexity; together, we will dominate Sunday suppers and late-night dinner parties.

I envy the skillet that makes you sweet, the wooden spoon that stirs you tenderly. You make the mundane divine, turning every kitchen into a teary eyed canteen. I ache to deglaze you, to mingle our essences until those diner guests fall silent in awe.

My dark hops exist for you, the sweet to my bitter, the bold to my smooth. When you soften and shine, I’ll always be there. I’m willing to sauté the pain away, if you ever find yourself stuck to the pan.

Ever yours,

Negra Modelo

Dearest Negra Modelo,

You are the dark pool at the heart of my sizzling soul, the bittersweet whisper that turns onions golden brown. When I dance in the skillet’s heat, it is you I crave to quench the flames, your cold embrace a song to wash away my onion tears. Each sip from your mahogany depths reminds me why I caramelize — to bring out the sweetness in a harsh world.

You are the love I never thought I’d find, rich yet humble, an anchor in this chaotic pan. If I could sauté forever, it would be for the promise of pairing with you. Raise your bottle; let’s toast to slow, tender transformations, and to the art of our bitter-sweet romance.

Always yours,

Caramelized Onions

Mexican French Onion Soup Recipe

Ingredients (Serves 4-6)

4 large yellow onions, thinly sliced

5 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon cumin

6 cups beef broth

1 cup dark Mexican beer (e.g., Negra Modelo)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

Salt and black pepper to taste

8 slices bolillo, toasted

1 cup shredded queso Oaxaca

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

Instructions

Caramelize the Onions : Heat butter in a large pot over medium heat. (Add some olive oil if you’re worried about burning the butter)

Add the sliced onions and a pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are deep golden brown and caramelized, about 30-40 minutes. Be patient—this step is crucial for flavor. Add Garlic and Spices : Stir in the minced garlic and cumin. Cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant, letting their warmth bloom into the onions. Deglaze with Negra Modelo : Then comes the Modelo Negra. Scrape the pot, mix in the crusty bits.

Add Broth and Seasonings :

Stir in the broth, Worcestershire sauce, and thyme. Bring to a simmer and let cook for 15-25 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld. Taste and adjust salt and pepper as needed. Prepare the Bread : While the soup simmers, toast the slices of bolillo or baguette bread. If you’d like extra flavor, rub the toasted bread with a garlic clove. Assemble the Soup : Preheat your oven’s broiler.

Ladle the soup into oven-safe bowls. Place a slice of toasted bread on top of each bowl, then generously sprinkle with an equal mix of shredded queso Oaxaca and Swiss cheese. Broil Until Golden : Place the bowls on a baking sheet and broil for 2-3 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Keep an eye on it to prevent burning. Garnish and Serve : Optionally, sprinkle a few fresh thyme leaves on top. Serve piping hot.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean.