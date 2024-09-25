What’s better than campfire chilli? A campfire chilli with dark Mexican beer, of course!

The story of this Mexican chilli with beer begins a long time ago. I discovered my love for cooking along the Cumberland River, surrounded by mossy fallen trees and the cavernous rock formations, the Moonbow Trail was always one of my favorite places to hike and camp. Moonbow Falls in Kentucky, with its rare and mesmerizing nighttime rainbow, was the backdrop to many of our outdoor adventures with family, scout troops, and friends. After a long day of hiking through the serene woods and gazing at the moonbow over Cumberland Falls, nothing was more satisfying than gathering around the campfire to cook.

One of my favorite recipes I learned in Scouts was chili. It was the perfect dish for the outdoors — simple yet hearty, with ingredients that could easily be packed into a backpack. We’d saute the onions until golden, brown ground meat, mix in beans and tomatoes, letting everything simmer together over the open flames. The smoky aroma would blend with the fresh forest air, drawing everyone toward the fire.

To this day, when I cook certain dishes, chili being one of them, I’m reminded of the times I’ve had out in the woods and the joy I found in creating something delicious amongst friends. Those campfire meals sparked my lifelong passion for cooking, showing me how food could bring people together, even in the most remote settings.

Back in the scouting days we didn’t use beer in our rustic middle-of-nowhere chili. Apart from the obvious reasons, I think the beer would have exploded in the bouncing backpacks as we hopped over the mossy rocks. Cut to a few years down the line, I love adding dark beer into chili, the malty rich flavors work perfectly with the other smoky and spicy notes. For this version I want to add a secret weapon, some seasonal Noche Buena bock style Mexican beer.



Chili Recipe with Noche Buena Beer

Ingredients:

1.5 lbs ground beef or beef chunks

2 dried guajillo chilies

2 dried ancho chilies

1 bottle (355 ml) Noche Buena beer

1 cup beef broth

1 medium onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 can (14 oz) diced tomatoes

1 can (15 oz) black beans or pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

1 oz dark chocolate (70% cocoa or higher)

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

Optional toppings: sour cream, cheese, cilantro, lime wedges

Instructions:

Prepare the Chilies: Remove the stems and seeds from the guajillo and ancho chilies. Toast them in a dry skillet over medium heat for 2–3 minutes until fragrant. Then, place them in a bowl and cover with warm water. Soak for about 15 minutes until softened. Make the Chili Paste: Once softened, blend the guajillo and ancho chilies with a little bit of the soaking water until a smooth paste forms. Set aside. Cook the Beef: Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the beef and brown on all sides. Once browned, remove the beef from the pot and set aside. Sauté the Vegetables: In the same pot, add the diced onions and garlic. Sauté for 3–4 minutes until the onions are soft and translucent. Combine Ingredients: Return the beef to the pot. Stir in the chili paste, cumin, smoked paprika, and oregano. Cook for 2 minutes to allow the spices to bloom. Add Liquids: Pour in the Noche Buena beer and beef broth, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot. Add the diced tomatoes and stir. Simmer: Bring the mixture to a simmer, cover, and let it cook for about 30–45 minutes, stirring occasionally. This allows the flavors to meld together. Add Beans, Corn, and Chocolate: Stir in the black beans, corn, and dark chocolate. Simmer for another 10–15 minutes until the chili thickens and the chocolate melts completely, enriching the flavor. Season and Serve: Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with your favorite toppings like sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro, or a squeeze of lime.

Stephen Randall has lived in Mexico since 2018 by way of Kentucky, and before that, Germany. He’s an enthusiastic amateur chef who takes inspiration from many different cuisines, with favorites including Mexican and Mediterranean. His recipes can also be found on YouTube.