Appreciating the everyday: Cuban TikToker highlights Mexico City’s unsung freedoms

A TikTok video, in which a Cuban immigrant compares his experiences in Mexico City to the life he left behind back home, has gone viral.

Michel Crónicas has made a name for himself chronicling his life in Mexico and his latest TikTok video — in which he lauded the freedoms and cultural events he has found in Mexico City, and the ready access to basic goods and services — has sparked a flurry of reactions.

The video shows clips of Michel describing his life from various places around the Mexican capital, each beginning with some iteration of his trademark phrase “I am a Cuban in Mexico and I can …”.

“I am a Cuban in Mexico and I’ll tell you the truth. I am a Cuban in Mexico and I can buy many types of bread … and I have many options for public transportation … and I can even buy clothing and shoes on the street.”

The TikToker highlighted aspects of Mexico City life that chilangos (residents of the capital) take for granted, but might be seen as luxuries for people coming from countries with fewer liberties. Among them were the freedom to simply walk on the sidewalk, to hail a cab, to attend concerts and cultural events.

Michel concluded his video by saying “a Cuban in Mexico ‘has’ and ‘can’ in contrast to a Cuban in Cuba who ‘doesn’t have’ and ‘can’t.”

The video had received 68,000 “likes” and almost 3,000 comments through the weekend, according to the Cuban digital outlet CiberCuba. The most animated comments were posted by Cubans and Mexicans, though the video touched a chord around the world.

Many Mexicans responded with pride, according to CiberCuba, grateful for the emotion and admiration Michel demonstrates for his adopted country, while others mused that freedoms in Mexico are often presupposed.

“Cubans know how to speak more beautifully about Mexico than Mexicans themselves, thank you,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “Here, you are also Mexican, my friend.” Yet another commented, “Many Mexicans do not value the independence and freedom we have in this beautiful country”

Cubans living abroad also spoke up. “I understand you perfectly; I also left Cuba and the difference is enormous,” wrote one expat, according to the newspaper El Universal.

Two Cubans now residing in Mexico were equally emphatic. “I am Cuban in Mexico and I love this country; I truly value my life here,” wrote one, while another added, “I have been living here for 26 years, and I love this country and its kind people.”

Many analysts say Cuba is experiencing its worst crisis in three decades. Food and energy shortages affect more than half of the island’s population, while the high cost of fuel has made public transport nearly obsolete.

With reports from Infobae, CiberCuba and El Universal